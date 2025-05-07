Carney tells Trump: “Canada is Not for Sale”, as they clashed over the 51st. state issue

US President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as he arrives at the White House on May 6. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) · JIM WATSON via Getty Images

President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met in person for the first time Tuesday and clashed over the president’s ongoing rhetoric about making Canada the 51st state but maintained it wouldn’t interfere with talks between the two countries.

“There are some places that are never for sale,” Carney said moments after he arrived at the White House and adding of Canada, “It’s not for sale, it won’t be for sale ever.”

At times, Trump claimed annexation would be good for Canadians and added, “Never say never … over time, we’ll see what happens.”

The remarks came during a meeting that started out friendly between the two men but featured moments of clear contention as the complicated issues between the two nations were on display during a bilateral meeting.

Trump also said they wouldn’t be discussing the U.S. acquiring Canada unless “somebody wants to discuss it,” but said it would be a “wonderful marriage.”

Carney then said: “As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. We’re sitting in one right now, Buckingham Palace that you visited, as well. And having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign the last several months, it’s not for sale, it won’t be for sale, ever.”