Drone strikes pound Port Sudan, putting aid deliveries at risk

A view shows a large plume of smoke rising from fuel depot in Port Sudan, Sudan, May 6, 2025. REUTERS/Khalid Abdelaziz

Explosions and fires rocked Sudan’s wartime capital Port Sudan on Tuesday, a witness said, part of a days-long drone assault that has torched the country’s biggest fuel depots and damaged its primary gateway for humanitarian aid in a major escalation.

The strikes included an unmanned aerial vehicle attack by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Port Sudan facilities, targeting the container terminal, British maritime security firm Ambrey reported.

The strikes were the most intense since the attack on Port Sudan began on Sunday, in a conflict in which drones have played an increasing role, helping army’s advances earlier this year.

Massive columns of black smoke billowed from Sudan’s main strategic fuel caches near the port and airport on Tuesday, a witness in the city said, while strikes also hit an electricity substation and a hotel near the presidential residence.

The destruction of fuel facilities and damage to the airport and port risk intensifying Sudan’s humanitarian crisis, which the U.N. calls the world’s worst, by throttling aid deliveries by road and hitting power output and cooking gas supplies.

Port Sudan had enjoyed relative calm since the civil war between the army and the RSF suddenly erupted in April 2023. The Red Sea city became the base for the army-aligned government after the RSF swept through much of the capital, Khartoum, at the start of the conflict.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people have also sought refuge in the city, where U.N. officials, diplomats, and agencies have set up headquarters, making it the main base for aid operations.

Inside Port Sudan, the attack on the electricity substation led to a power outage across the city while army units deployed around public buildings, the witness said.

Momentum in the conflict has repeatedly swung back and forth but neither side has looked likely to win outright. The drone strikes on Port Sudan open a new front, targeting the army’s main stronghold in eastern Sudan after it drove the RSF back westwards across much of central Sudan, including Khartoum, in March.

Military sources have blamed the paramilitary RSF for the attacks on Port Sudan since Sunday, though the group has not yet claimed any responsibility for the strikes.

The attacks came after a military source said the army had destroyed an aircraft and weapons depots in the RSF-controlled Nyala airport in Darfur, the main stronghold of the paramilitary group.

HUNGER, DISPLACEMENT

Sudan’s conflict has drawn in regional powers seeking to build influence in a country strategically positioned along much of the Red Sea coast and with borders opening onto North African, Central African and Horn of Africa countries.

The attacks have drawn condemnation from neighbouring Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as well as expressions of concern from the United Nations.

Sudan’s army-aligned government has accused the United Arab Emirates of backing the RSF, accusations that U.N. experts have found credible and continued to investigate. The UAE has denied backing the RSF and the International Court of Justice on Monday said it could not rule in a case in which the government accused the UAE of fueling genocide.

The war, triggered by a dispute over a transition to civilian rule, has displaced over 12 million people and pushed half the population into acute hunger, according to the United Nations.

As the army pushed the RSF out of most of central Sudan, the paramilitary has made gains in more western and southern areas, while shifting tactics from ground incursions to drone attacks targeting power stations and other facilities deep in army-controlled territory.

The army has continued air strikes in the Darfur region, the RSF’s stronghold. The two forces continue to fight ground battles for control of al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur state, and elsewhere as the battle lines in the war harden into distinct zones of control.

Who is backing whom in the war

The UAE, a US ally, has been accused of arming the RSF, which has raised concerns about the conflict’s escalation and the potential for the RSF to become a major force in the region.

UAE’s support for (RSF) is driven by several factors, including strategic interests, financial ties, and a desire to influence the region’s political and economic landscape. The UAE has been accused of arming the RSF, enabling their military operations and facilitating the illicit trade of gold, which funds the RSF’s activities. Additionally, the UAE’s investments in Sudan’s agricultural and mining sectors, combined with its influence on the Sudanese government, suggest a broader strategy to shape Sudan’s trajectory.

This conflict has drawn in foreign actors, including Russia, the Wagner Group, Iran, and others, who are backing either side of the conflict. Russia, for example, has historically supported the Sudanese government and continues to do so, particularly at the UN Security Council. Additionally, Saudi Arabia, has been accused of supporting the RSF, while others like Egypt have been seen to back the SAF.

SAF refers to the Sudanese Armed Forces, the regular military of the country. It is led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

