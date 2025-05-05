Zelensky: Ukraine cannot guarantee security at Moscow’s WWII parade

Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of representatives from other countries at the World War II commemoration ceremony in Moscow on May 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

“We cannot bear responsibility for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation,” he told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He warned that Russia could carry out arson attacks or set off explosives and blame them on Kiev, emphasizing that Ukraine behaves “very prudently and respectfully towards other countries.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed Zelensky’s remarks as a “classic threat from a terrorist of international stature,” in a post on Telegram.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a unilateral ceasefire for May 8 to 11 to coincide with the annual Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square to mark the end of World War II, which is celebrated in Russia on May 9.

Moscow rejected a proposal by Kiev to extend the ceasefire to a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians were reportedly killed in its war against Ukraine , but Putin has successfully exploited alliances with other authoritarian countries such as China, Iran and North Korea to obtain needed military materiel and mercenaries. Several Chinese and North Koreans mercenaries who were fighting for Russia were arrested in Ukraine

