UAE ends Lebanon travel ban, allows citizens to travel starting May 7

Abu Dhabi: The UAE will lift its travel ban on Lebanon, allowing Emirati citizens to visit the country starting May 7, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday.

The decision follows the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and comes after a state visit to the UAE by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Safety concerns

While the travel restriction is being lifted, Emirati nationals will be required to comply with a set of mandatory conditions before departure.

Chief among them is compulsory registration with the UAE’s “Twajudi” service, a digital platform designed to ensure the safety and traceability of citizens abroad. The ministry emphasised that no citizen will be allowed to exit UAE borders, by air or through third countries, without completing registration. Non-compliance may result in the suspension of travel procedures or legal accountability. .

In addition to registration, travellers must submit their intended address in Lebanon, provide valid contact information for emergencies, and state the reason for their visit.

All information must be kept up to date, and changes to accommodation during the stay must be reported through the platform.

The UAE had imposed the ban in 2021. Lebanon’s tourism sector, heavily reliant on Gulf visitors, suffered significant losses during the restriction. The UAE Embassy in Beirut resumed operations in January 2025, signaling gradual normalisation.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will send a delegation to explore infrastructure projects. A government knowledge-sharing program will bolster institutional cooperation.

The decision aligns with broader Gulf outreach to Lebanon under Aoun’s presidency, including Saudi Arabia’s pledge to review trade barriers in March 2025.

