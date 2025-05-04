Russia’s Ex-president calls Trump’s statement about US WWII role ’pretentious nonsense’

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) – Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said on Saturday that President Donald Trump’s assertion that the U.S. had done more than any other country to win World War Two was “pretentious nonsense”.

Trump posted on social network Truth Social late on Thursday that “nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance” in both world wars, and that “we did more than any other country, by far, in producing a victorious result in World War II.”

Medvedev, a former Russian president who has emerged as one of Moscow’s most outspoken anti-Western hawks since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, made his own statement at a time when Washington and Moscow are trying to reset their troubled ties while discussing a possible way to end the conflict.

“Trump recently announced that the U.S. made the biggest contribution to victory in World War Two and that he will introduce a special holiday on May 8. A holiday is not a bad thing, but his first statement is pretentious nonsense,” Medvedev said in a post on the VK social network.

“Our people sacrificed 27 million lives of their sons and daughters in the name of destroying accursed fascism. Therefore, Victory Day is ours and it is May 9! So it was, so it is, so it will always be!” wrote Medvedev.

In a related development Medvedev said on Saturday that nobody could guarantee that the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv would survive to see May 10 if Ukraine attacked Moscow during World War Two victory celebrations on May 9.

His statement came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign officials planning to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, warning that any incidents on Russian territory fall solely under the Kremlin’s control, Interfax Ukraine reported on May 3.

“Our position is very simple for all countries traveling to Russia on May 9: We cannot be held responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said during a briefing with journalists. “They are responsible for your safety. We will not provide any guarantees, because we do not know what Russia might do on those dates.”

Zelensky cautioned that Russia could orchestrate provocations, including “arsons, explosions, or other actions,” and then attempt to blame Ukraine. He said Kyiv has advised visiting delegations accordingly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government has reportedly invited numerous foreign leaders to attend commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. Among the invited guests are leaders from EU member Slovakia, EU candidate Serbia, as well as China, India, and Brazil.

Medvedev is referred to in Russia as the biggest clown in Putin office

The United States played a crucial role in World War II, initially providing support to the Allies before officially entering the war after the Pearl Harbor attack . The US contributed significantly through supplying war materials, fighting in both the Pacific and European theaters, and mobilizing its economy and population for the war effort.

The war’s end saw the US emerge as a global superpower, with a strong economy and military, setting the stage for the Cold War.



Reuters