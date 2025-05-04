Battered by war and economic crisis, Lebanon holds first local elections in nearly 10 years

Beirut, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanese voted Sunday in the country’s first local elections in almost a decade, months after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire ended a war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The first round of voting, which is taking place by region, was in the Mount Lebanon districts including Beirut’s battered southern suburbs, where Hezbollah headquarters are located and much of their leadership including veteran leader Hassan Nasrallah were killed in Israeli airstrikes during the 14-month war.

The polls for mayors and municipal councils, though not as significant as Lebanon’s parliamentary election set for 2026, are a barometer of how much the devastating war that left over 4,000 people dead and entire neighborhoods destroyed has impacted support for politicians and parties, especially in the south where Hezbollah and allies are strong.

Hezbollah and fellow Shitte party the Amal Movement banned together and are expected to win most votes for municipal councils and mayors in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Flags of the parties and members wearing green and yellow paraphernalia were present outside the polling stations, assisting supporters wanting to cast their vote for the parties’ candidates.

The voting also took place in public schools near the wreckage of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes. Lebanon’s cash-strapped government has been scrambling to secure international funds for the reconstruction, which the World Bank estimates at over $11 billion.

Municipal elections were supposed to have taken place years ago but the government had postponed them three times, including once over budgetary constraints.

Voters said they were especially concerned with rebuilding their homes and livelihoods.

Mohammad Awali, a candidate running for the Haret Hreik municipality, said his local council “has a great responsibility, especially given the extensive destruction that occurred in our area.”

Aoun monitoring election

According to the state-run National News Agency, 9,321 candidates, including 8,142 men and 1,179 women, submitted nominations for municipal and local positions in Mount Lebanon.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun closely monitored the electoral process, visiting government ministries and the national broadcaster Tele Liban. During the trips, he reviewed the security, judicial, and media measures that were in place to ensure the elections proceed properly in Mount Lebanon.

Aoun expressed hope that the elections would “proceed smoothly and without incidents,” noting that security agencies had received “strict instructions to intervene immediately to address any irregularities or attempts at fraud.”

The president also affirmed the state’s commitment to safeguarding citizens’ right to freely express their will at the ballot box.

The municipal and local elections will be held in four rounds, taking place every Sunday throughout May.

Minor incidents were reported in several areas of Lebanon . In Metn district one person was arrested for trying to buy votes .

The percentage of people that voted at this time is about 35 %. Usually in Lebanon they wait till the last minute to vote

AP/ Xinhua