Jumblatt urged Sharaa to form a committee to determine who is behind the killing of Syria’s Druze

Photo: Former PSP leader Wald Jumblatt ( L) Syrian president Ahmed al Sharaa (C) and Lebanon’s Druze spiritual leader Dr. Samil Abil Mona (R) . Jumblatt’s son Taylor also attended the meeting but all left the palace without making any statement

By Ya Libnan

Lebanese website Al-Nashra reported that Saudi Arabia arranged the visit of former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt to Damascus for a meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

According to the information it has received from its sources “the results of the meeting were vague and discouraging, and do not suggest the imposition of a settlement that Jumblatt is working to achieve.

“This is due to al-Sharaa’s insistence on his conditions regarding the disarmament of the Druze the Syrian state’s control over all Druze areas, similar to what happened on the Syrian coast”, Al Nashra added

“This was reportedly rejected by the Druze of Sweida, who fear reprisals against their people if they surrender their weapons to Damascus, especially since the Syrian state has no army, but rather consists of extremist Islamist militants from various countries that operate under HTS which controls the state of Syria”. Al Nashra added.

Informed sources told Al-Nashra that matters remain open in all directions, awaiting the results of ongoing regional and international engagement.

There are many conflicting reports about Jumblatt’s visit Syria

LBC reported that Jumblatt concluded his talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and left the People’s Palace without making any statement.”

LBC added that Jumblatt had previously held extensive contacts with the new Syrian administration, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan, and asked the relevant parties to work toward a ceasefire in the Druze-majority areas near Damascus , Namely Sahnaya, Ashrafieh and Jaramana

LBC added that Jumblatt also called for maintaining the ceasefire, as a delegation from Jabal al-Arab is expected to arrive, including the two Druze sheikhs, Sheikh Hamoud al-Hinnawi and Sheikh Youssef Jarbou, the leader of the “Men of Dignity” movement, Sheikh Yahya al-Hijjri and Prince Hassan al-Atrash, in addition to a delegation of sheikhs and dignitaries, to formulate a final formula that guarantees the prevention of a return to internal fighting, which only benefits the Syria’s enemies

On the other hand Al Jazeera quoted an official Syrian source as saying that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani received Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt at the People’s Palace in Damascus and in their meeting they discussed the latest developments in Sweida and the Damascus countryside, revealing that Jumblatt assured Sharaa of his rejection of the request for international protection and stressed the need to restrict the possession of weapons to the state, provided the State can guarantee their protection.

According to Al Jazeera, Jumblatt called for the formation of a committee to identify and determine those responsible for the events in Jaramana and Sahnaya.

This comes after Druze community leaders, spiritual authorities and prominent figures in Sweida affirmed that they are an integral part of a united Syria and that they reject any plans for division or separation.

This came in a statement issued yesterday and published by the Sweida Governorate on its official Telegram channel.

The statement was issued in the name of “the spiritual leadership of the Druze community, its religious authorities, dignitaries and the community at large.”

In their statement, they said: “We affirm our unwavering national stance, passed down to us from our forefathers and nourished by our mothers’ pure milk: we are an inseparable part of the unified Syrian homeland. Our country is our honour, our Syrianness is our dignity, and love of the homeland is part of faith. We reject division, dismemberment, or separation.”

They stressed their commitment to a Syria that includes all Syrians, free from destructive strife, sectarianism, personal grudges, or tribal vengeance, which they described as legacies of ignorance that were abolished by the Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him) and eradicated by Islam.

The Druze community played a decisive role in Syria’s history. In 1925, Druze leader Sultan Pasha al-Atrash led the Great Syrian Revolt against French colonial rule, paving the way for Syria’s independence. The Druze have long been pillars of Syrian nationalism and unity. Their continued persecution would not only betray their historical contribution but also risk pushing them to the brink of secession.

Syria, under the current regime of Ahmed Sharaa, appears to be heading toward fragmentation. Despite his earlier promises to protect Syria’s diverse communities, Sharaa is now showing troubling signs of reverting to his extremist roots in Al Qaeda and ISIS. These shifts have heightened tensions and escalated clashes, particularly targeting the Druze and Alawite communities.

As Syria edges closer to collapse, sectarian tensions and foreign interference threaten to tear the country apart.

Sharaa’s failure to protect the country’s minorities could lead to irreversible fragmentation—and fulfill the long-standing ambitions of foreign powers seeking a divided Syria, like Iran, Israel, and Turkey