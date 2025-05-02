A warning to Sharaa: Stop targeting minorities or watch Syria shatter

Introduction:

As Syria edges closer to collapse, sectarian tensions and foreign interference threaten to tear the country apart. In this urgent commentary, the author warns Syrian leader Ahmed Sharaa that his failure to protect the country’s minorities could lead to irreversible fragmentation—and fulfill the long-standing ambitions of foreign powers seeking a divided Syria.

By : Ya Libnan Editor

Beirut, Lebanon- Syria, under the current regime of strongman Ahmed Sharaa, appears to be heading toward fragmentation. Despite his earlier promises to protect Syria’s diverse communities, Sharaa is now showing troubling signs of reverting to his extremist roots in Al Qaeda and ISIS. These shifts have heightened tensions and escalated clashes, particularly targeting the Druze and Alawite communities.

Sharaa’s promises of inclusion and protection have proven to be hollow. Daily reports from Syria point to increasing hostility and violence against the Druze—a community that played a decisive role in Syria’s history. In 1925, Druze leader Sultan Pasha al-Atrash led the Great Syrian Revolt against French colonial rule, paving the way for Syria’s independence. The Druze have long been pillars of Syrian nationalism and unity. Their continued persecution would not only betray their historical contribution but also risk pushing them to the brink of secession.

If Sharaa fails to act immediately and decisively to protect Syria’s minorities, the country risks splintering into multiple sectarian or ethnic states. The Druze could establish their own autonomous region in southern Syria and their strongholds near Damascus and the Summaq Mount area. The Alawites, similarly under threat, could retreat to a coastal enclave in western Syria between the Lebanese and Turkish borders. The Kurds are already well-positioned to declare autonomy in the north, and Syria’s Christian communities could rally around Aleppo and its surroundings to carve out their own safe haven.

Adding to this complex scenario is the looming influence of Iran and its proxies in the region. Tehran, alongside Hezbollah in Lebanon and affiliated militias in Iraq, has long sought to extend its strategic depth through Syria. These forces—well-versed in Syria’s political and military landscape—were instrumental in keeping Bashar al-Assad in power. It is entirely plausible that Iran, through these proxies, could attempt to carve out a corridor or zone of control stretching from Iraq through Syria to Lebanon. This would effectively cement Iran’s long-desired “land bridge” to the Mediterranean.

This is a wake-up call for Sharaa. If he truly seeks to preserve Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he must act now. He must stop targeting minorities, resist foreign manipulation, and prove that he is the Syrian leader he claims to be. His first step must be a clear and immediate policy of hands off the Syrian minorities. Only then can Syria avoid becoming a patchwork of warring enclaves and failed promises.

About the author:

This article was written by an independent observer of Middle Eastern affairs with a long-standing commitment to peace, justice, and minority rights. Due to the sensitivity of the topic, the author has chosen to remain anonymous.