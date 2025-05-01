UAE President affirms support for Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty during meeting with President Aoun

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss the close ties between the two countries and explore ways of enhancing cooperation for the benefit of their peoples.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during President Aoun’s official visit to the UAE.

The two leaders reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on the latest developments. They underlined the importance of working together to promote peace and stability across the region for the benefit of all its peoples.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the longstanding ties between the UAE and Lebanon, underscoring the deep-rooted bonds of friendship, mutual respect and appreciation between their peoples. He noted that the reopening of the UAE Embassy in Beirut reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting the stability and development of Lebanon and signals the beginning of a new phase of fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

He also reiterated the UAE’s firm position in support of strengthening Lebanon’s state institutions and their role in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, security and stability, as well as the UAE’s support for Lebanon’s unity and territorial integrity.

President Aoun thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome and hospitality, and conveyed his appreciation for the UAE’s supportive stance towards Lebanon. He affirmed Lebanon’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all fields in a manner that serves the interests of both nations and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; Fahad Al Kaabi, Chargé d’Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Beirut; several officials; and the accompanying delegation of the Lebanese President, which included Youssef Rajji, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon, as well as a number of senior Lebanese officials.

