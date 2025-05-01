Fires rage in Lebanon as winds fuel spread

A fire broke out late Wednesday in a forested area of a northern Lebanese town of Akkar

Phot: Trees are seen on fire in a forest in Akkar, northern Lebanon, on July 30, 2021. Lebanon battled rapidly spreading wildfires for the third day Friday in northern areas. Photo:Xinhua

Khamsin low-pressure system struck several Arab countries bringing sandstorms, strong winds, occasional thunderstorms

Beirut- A fire broke out late Wednesday in a forested area of a northern Lebanese town, with fast-moving winds causing flames to spread.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said the fire “erupted in the Shir Enemer area of the forests in the town of Akkar El-Atiqah.”

It added, “Civil defense vehicles arrived at the scene, but the unusually strong winds have significantly widened the fire’s spread.”

Mayor Mohammad Khalil appealed for the deployment of additional equipment to help contain the blaze “before the flames consume everything—green and dry alike,” it reported.

The news agency added that “strong winds in the Akkar region caused severe damage to forest resources, uprooting trees and bringing them down onto vehicles on public roads. Water tanks and solar panels were also torn off rooftops and blown away.”​​​​​​​

A Khamsin low-pressure system struck several Arab countries Wednesday, including Lebanon, bringing sandstorms, strong winds and occasional thunderstorms, while similar winds contributed to the rapid spread of wildfires in Israel.

Fires in Beirut

In Beirut also fire erupted the the al Ramlet el Baida district of West Beirut

another fire also erupted in the Al Hamra district of West Beirut

Firefighters were reportedly able to extinguish both fires in Beirut

Soon after a huge fire broke out in the Dekwaneh area, the cause of which is not yet known.

An 80 km / hr wind throughout Lebanon is being blamed for the fires.