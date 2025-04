Carney’s Liberals projected to win Canadian election and seal remarkable comeback, live

File photo: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures in agreement when a protester shouted, “Mr Carney, there is a genocide happening in Palestine.” Carney replied, “Thank you… I’m aware. Which is why we have an arms embargo.” April 10, 2025,

That riding has been a sore point for the Liberals. The party had controlled it for three decades until it flipped by a narrow vote to the Conservatives in a by-election last summer.

That loss stung the Liberals, and indicated that the party was losing significant support. In many ways, that loss triggered the mounting pressure on former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that eventually forced him to resign nearly six months later.

If the Liberals do indeed manage to win Toronto–St. Paul’s, it could be further proof that Mark Carney has breathed new life into the party.

(BBC )