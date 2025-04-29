Carney’s Liberals projected to win Canadian election and seal remarkable comeback, live

File photo: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures in agreement when a protester shouted, “Mr Carney, there is a genocide happening in Palestine.” Carney replied, “Thank you… I’m aware. Which is why we have an arms embargo.” April 10, 2025,
- Mark Carney’s Liberal Party is projected to win the Canadian election and form the next government, the public broadcaster CBC projects
- It is not yet clear whether the party will win a majority, CBC says
- It represents a remarkable turnaround for a party that was languishing in the polls just three months ago, before Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as leader and US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs and upended relations
- How to respond to Trump has been the defining issue of the campaign, and he weighed in earlier, repeating his calls for the nation to become the 51st US state
