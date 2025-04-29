Carney’s Liberals projected to win Canadian election and seal remarkable comeback, live

File photo: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures in agreement when a protester shouted, “Mr Carney, there is a genocide happening in Palestine.” Carney replied, “Thank you… I’m aware. Which is why we have an arms embargo.” April 10, 2025,

Mark Carney’s Liberal Party is projected to win the Canadian election and form the next government, the public broadcaster CBC projects

It is not yet clear whether the party will win a majority, CBC says

It represents a remarkable turnaround for a party that was languishing in the polls just three months ago, before Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as leader and US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs and upended relations

How to respond to Trump has been the defining issue of the campaign, and he weighed in earlier, repeating his calls for the nation to become the 51st US state

Cheers have erupted again at the Liberal Party HQ when CBC showed on the big screen that the party is poised to win the riding of Toronto-St Paul’s. </p> <p>That riding has been a sore point for the Liberals. The party had controlled it for three decades until it flipped by a narrow vote to the Conservatives in a by-election last summer. </p> <p>That loss stung the Liberals, and indicated that the party was losing significant support. In many ways, that loss triggered the mounting pressure on former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that eventually forced him to resign nearly six months later. 

If the Liberals do indeed manage to win Toronto–St. Paul's, it could be further proof that Mark Carney has breathed new life into the party.

(BBC ) 