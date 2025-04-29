Carney wins Canadian election, while Conservative leader loses his seat in Parliament

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has won the federal election, capping a stunning turnaround in fortunes fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s annexation threats and trade war.

Carney’s rival, populist Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, was voted out of his seat in Parliament, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation projected Tuesday.

The loss of his seat representing his Ottawa district in Monday’s election capped a swift decline in fortunes for the firebrand Poilievre, who a few months ago appeared to be a shoo-in to become Canada’s next prime minister and shepherd the Conservatives back into power for the first time in a decade.

Canada’s Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney applauds at a victory party in Ottawa, Ontario on April 29, 2025.DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

But then Trump launched a trade war with Canada and suggested the country should become the 51st state, outraging voters and upending the election.

Poilievre, a career politician, campaigned with Trump-like bravado, taking a page from the “America First” president by adopting the slogan “Canada First.” But his similarities to Trump may have ultimately cost him and his party.

