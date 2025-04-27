Vancouver Live updates: Death toll from Lapu Lapu festival car ramming rises to 11

Highlights:

Eleven dead and ‘dozens’ more injured in Vancouver

Police said a vehicle drove into the Filipino Lapu-Lapu street festival

A 30-year-old man has been taken into custody

Police confident was ‘not an act of terrorism’

Incident occurred just after 8 p.m. PT (0300 GMT)

At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured when a man with a history of mental health issues rammed an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community festival, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday in Vancouver’s Sunset neighborhood, an area known for its large Asian population, where the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party, celebrating a Philippine national hero, was taking place.

A 30-year-old Vancouver man was arrested at the scene.

Police described him as having had a “significant history” of interactions with authorities involving mental health. They said there was no evidence of terrorism.

“This is the darkest day in our city’s history,” Vancouver Interim Chief Constable Steve Rai told reporters at a Sunday press conference.

He said dozens of people were injured, some seriously, and warned that the death toll could rise in coming days and weeks.

More than 100 police officers joined the investigation, as local officials worked with provincial and federal authorities to provide support services.

Messages of condolence and support came from across the globe.

“The community will feel this for a long time,” RJ Aquino, chair of the community advocacy group Filipino BC, told reporters.

“We want to tell everybody that we’re grieving. We want to tell everybody that we see and hear the support from around the world at this point.”

The attack on Saturday evening took place two days before Canada’s federal election on Monday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s campaign movements were delayed on Sunday morning but he resumed campaigning after making a statement in which he expressed his condolences to the country’s Filipino community.

More than 12 hours after the incident, police still did not have a motive for the attack at the festival, which took place without a dedicated police presence or heavy vehicle barriers.

“There were no known threats to the event or to the Filipino community,” Rai said.

Residents and visitors in Ottawa said they were ‘disgusted’ and ‘devastated’ after learning the news on Sunday morning.

Ken Hudson, 73, who is originally from Ottawa said:

“I was pretty disgusted with the whole thing that’s happening in Canada. They shouldn’t be allowed. You can’t blame the security because they did everything they could do. And the people deserve a break. Every man has the right to celebrate in this country. To disrupt the whole thing is pathetic.”

Marya Mazher, 38, who lives in Toronto and works as a social worker said:

“It’s truly heartbreaking whenever anyone loses their life at the hands of terrorism or just a loss of humanity. It’s truly heartbreaking. And I hope the families get justice.”

LeeAnn McGovern, 54, who lives in Ottawa and works as an urban planner said:

“Obviously, devastated by it. It’s awful news, awful that such a thing would happen. Tragic.”

EU Commission Presiden: ‘Europe is with you’



Police officers work at the scene the morning after the incident. April 27, 2025. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

In the wake of the brutal events in Vancouver, we express our deepest condolences, solidarity and friendship to the people of Canada, and especially the Filipino community.

Europe is with you in these difficult times.

Reuters

