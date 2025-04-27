Lebanon President condemned the Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs

President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs this evening, stressing that “the United States and France, as guarantors of the cessation of hostilities agreement, must assume their responsibilities and compel Israel to immediately cease its attacks.”

He emphasized that “Israel’s continued destabilization will exacerbate tensions and expose the region to real dangers that threaten its security and stability.”

A joint statement by Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that “Beirut’s southern suburbs will not be a haven for Hezbollah, and the Lebanese government bears responsibility for preventing threats.”

It claimed that “the Israeli army attacked an infrastructure storing Hezbollah precision missiles in Beirut.”

Earlier today, Israeli warplanes launched a violent airstrike targeting the threatened site in the Hadath neighborhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs, following three warning airstrikes by Israeli drones. This resulted in a fire at the targeted site and thick smoke rising.

