Israel kills Hezbollah operative in south Lebanon in a drone strike

Israeli warplanes launched also an airstrike on Sunday targeting the Hadath neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs,

The IDF says it killed a Hezbollah operative in a drone strike in southern Lebanon’s Halta earlier today.

The operative was involved in Hezbollah’s attempts to regroup and rearm, the military says, according Israeli media

IDF published footage of the strike.

כלי טיס תקף וחיסל מוקדם יותר היום במרחב חלתא שבדרום לבנון, מחבל בארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שקידם נסיונות שיקום של ארגון הטרור במרחב חלתא pic.twitter.com/boxkAdiYz8 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 27, 2025

In another development , Lebanese media reported that Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on Sunday targeting the Hadath neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs, following three warning airstrikes by Israeli drones. Thick smoke is rising from the targeted site.