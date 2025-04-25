Trump tells Putin to ‘STOP’ after Russia  kills 12 in Kyiv

Residents react as they stand at the site of a damaged building hit by a Russian ballistic missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine April 24. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

By Yurii Kovalenko and Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV – Russia pounded Kyiv with missiles and drones overnight, killing at least 12 people in the biggest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year and drawing a rare rebuke from U.S. President Donald Trump, who told Vladimir Putin: “Vladimir, STOP!”

Trump told reporters at the White House that his administration was applying “a lot of pressure” on Russia and reiterated his displeasure with the attack.

But he said significant progress had been made in peace negotiations and the Kremlin had made a “pretty big concession” by being open to “stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country.”

“This next few days is going to be very important. Meetings are taking place right now,” Trump said. “I think we’re going to make a deal … I think we’re getting very close.”

The president added later that Washington was also pressuring Kyiv.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the same news conference that further discussions were planned for the weekend, and the U.S. wants to see both Ukraine and Russia step up to finalize a deal.

After talks with Trump in Washington, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Thursday that Kyiv was working hard for a deal. “There is something on the table now I think, where Ukrainians are really playing ball, and I think the ball is clearly in the Russian court now,” he told reporters.

The Kyiv attack, which the U.S. president said was “not necessary” and “very bad timing” as he pushes for peace, also wounded 90 people, smashed buildings and set off fires, Ukrainian officials said. Rescuers were still recovering bodies from the rubble more than 12 hours later.

The attack came at a critical moment in Russia’s war in Ukraine, which began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Both Kyiv and Moscow are trying to show Trump they are making progress towards his goal of a rapid peace deal.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” Trump said on Truth Social, addressing the Russian president.

The White House has threatened to abandon its efforts if no progress is made soon. Trump slammed Zelenskiy on Wednesday when the Ukrainian leader repeated that Kyiv would not recognize Russia’s occupation of Crimea.

Trump has used a markedly more gentle tone in his statements about Putin than with Zelenskiy, whom he at one point referred to as a “dictator”. Trump’s special envoy is expected to meet Putin on Friday for more talks, a U.S. official has said.

Rubio decided at the last minute to skip talks between U.S., Ukrainian and European officials in London on Wednesday amid American ire over Zelenskiy’s comment about Crimea. Trump said on Thursday that it would be very difficult for Ukraine to regain Crimea.

Reuters