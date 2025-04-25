Saudi Vision 2030 achieves 93 % of its targets in first nine years

Saudi pavilion (vision 2030) at the Gitex 2018 exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai on October 16, 2018. (AFP)

The official Saudi Vision 2030 account on X reported significant progress in 2024, revealing that 93 percent of the performance indicators for national programs and strategies have met or surpassed their targets for this phase. Additionally, 85 percent of the Vision 2030 initiatives launched since its inception are either on track or have already been completed, Saudi website Al Arabiya reported

This accelerated achievement reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to national transformation across various economic and social sectors, in line with an ambitious vision aimed at building a more prosperous and sustainable future, Al Arabiya added

The official Vision 2030 account confirmed that more details will be announced in the Vision 2030 Annual Report for 2024, which is expected to be released on Friday. The report will include a comprehensive analysis of accomplishments and updates on priority programs and initiatives.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is the architect of Vision 2030

This progress is part of a public awareness campaign which emphasizes that the Saudi citizen is the central pillar in the success of this ambitious vision, Al Arabiya added

#SaudiVision2030 continues to deliver.

Clear progress, confident momentum, and another milestone year of transformation.



Discover more tomorrow in the 2024 Annual Report. pic.twitter.com/EZSPlOAwhB — رؤية السعودية 2030 (@SaudiVision2030) April 24, 2025

Source: Al Arabiya