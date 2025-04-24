America’s Credibility is on the Line under Trump

By Vlad Green, Contribution Op-Ed Writer
Since his return to the White House, President Donald Trump’s policy shifts—particularly on trade and foreign affairs—have cast doubt on U.S. reliability and leadership. From punitive tariffs to controversial stances on allies’ core security concerns, America risks eroding the very credibility that underpins its global influence.
The Tariff Trap: Hurting American Business and Reputation
- Broad‐Brush Tariffs
Trump’s sweeping import duties—initially aimed at China but later extended to European and Asian allies—were sold as a means to protect U.S. industries. Yet higher input prices have squeezed manufacturers (automakers, agriculture, electronics), raised consumer costs, and prompted suppliers to relocate production abroad.
- Boeing’s Lost Orders
Most starkly, China’s outright refusal to take dozens of 737 MAX aircraft demonstrates how trade policy miscalculations spill into political retaliation. Boeing faces billions in lost revenue, and global buyers are left questioning the stability of U.S. export guarantees.
- Market Volatility
The Dow, S&P 500, and NASDAQ have all wobbled on renewed fears of escalating trade conflicts. While markets digest rate hikes and global growth concerns, unpredictable tariff threats add a unique “Trump premium” of uncertainty.
- Undermining Core Principles: Crimea and U.S. Policy Consistency
- Russia’s Annexation of Crimea
Since 2014, both Republican and Democratic administrations have refused to recognize Russia’s seizure of Crimea. Criticizing Ukrainian President Zelensky for “intransigence” over Crimea not only departs from longstanding U.S. policy but signals that territorial integrity can be renegotiated for political expediency.
- Allies’ Doubts
Europe’s eastern flank—from Poland to the Baltic states—depends on unambiguous U.S. support against a revanchist Russia. If America wavers on Crimea, NATO’s deterrent posture weakens, encouraging Moscow to probe further.
- The Cost of Inconsistency: Strategic and Economic Fallout
- Adversaries Take Note
Authoritarian rivals—in particular China and Russia—track U.S. credibility as a bellwether for their own expansion. Moves that suggest the U.S. might legitimize land grabs or reverse sanctions embolden their aggressive strategies.
- Eroding Alliances
Reliable security guarantees and stable trade relationships form the bedrock of U.S. alliances. When those pillars fracture, partners invest in alternative blocs—be it the European Strategic Compass, the Quad in Asia, or regional defense pacts—and diminish Washington’s leverage.
- Domestic Confidence
American businesses and investors crave predictability. Sudden policy shifts drive capital to safer, more stable jurisdictions, undermining job creation and growth at home.
- Rebuilding Trust: A Strategic Imperative
- Targeted Trade Measures
Instead of sweeping tariffs, the U.S. should deploy calibrated tools—anti‑dumping duties, enforcement of intellectual property rules, and focused sanctions against bad actors. This minimizes collateral damage and preserves faith in American contracts.
- Principled Foreign Policy
Reaffirming support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, honoring NATO commitments, and standing by human‑rights principles will signal that U.S. red lines are not subject to political whim.
- Consistent Communication
Policy clarity—communicated through unified messaging from the White House, State Department, and Treasury—reduces uncertainty for markets and allies alike.
- Conclusion
- America’s greatest asset on the world stage is credibility: the promise that commitments will be kept, contracts honored, and principles upheld. Under a presidency defined by unpredictability and broad economic pressure tactics, that asset is under severe strain. This isn’t a reality‑show boardroom—“The Apprentice” is over, and real lives and livelihoods hang in the balance. If the U.S. aspires to lead—economically, diplomatically, and militarily—it must pivot back to predictability, precision, and principle. President Trump needs to readjust before the “deliveries” of global trust and influence are permanently deferred.