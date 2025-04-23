Lebanon FM to summon Iran’s ambassador over remarks on arms

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, who was slightly injured last September by the explosion of an electronic pager that Hezbollah purchased thru Mossad from Israel . Thousands of Hezbollah fighters who carried these pagers were injured, when they were detonated by Israel during its war with hezbollah

Lebanon’s ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon Mojtaba Amani, Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon over his latest social media post about the removal of weapons in Lebanon, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.

“The disarmament project is a clear conspiracy against nations. While the United States continues to supply the Zionist entity with the latest weapons and missiles, it prevents countries from arming and strengthening their armies, and pressures other countries to reduce or destroy their arsenals under various pretexts,” Amani wrote on the X platform on Friday.

“Once these countries surrender to demands for disarmament, they become vulnerable to attack and occupation, as happened in Iraq, Libya and Syria,” Amani warned.

“We, in the Islamic Republic of Iran, are aware of the seriousness of this conspiracy and its threat to the security of the peoples of the region. We warn others against falling into the enemy’s trap.

Maintaining deterrence is the first line of defense for sovereignty and independence and should not be compromised,” the ambassador added.

According to observers the only authority that should determine Lebanon’s future is the Lebanese state, led today by President Joseph Aoun. In his oath of office, President Aoun made it clear: only the state has the right to bear arms in Lebanon. While dialogue with Hezbollah may be necessary, the final word must rest with the state.

President Joseph Aoun stressed Sunday that the Lebanese “no longer want war,” adding that the thorny issue of Hezbollah’s arms will be addressed in a calm and responsible manner.

“When I mentioned arms in the inaugural speech, I was not talking for the sake of talk. I’m fully convinced that the Lebanese no longer want war, cannot bear it and cannot withstand the rhetoric of war,” Aoun added.

“Only our armed forces must be in charge of bearing weapons and we will implement the decision of limiting arms to the hands of the state,” the president said.

“The train of Lebanon’s rise has set off and no one will obstruct this start,” Aoun reassured..

According to observers Instead of defending these weapons, the Iranian envoy should turn his attention to the Shiite community and help in rebuilding the tens of thousands of Shiite homes destroyed in wars provoked by Hezbollah. The Shiites suffered the most because of Hezbollah’s reckless decisions.

One observer told Ya Libnan: The Iranian envoy is fully aware that Hezbollah’s real purpose. was never to defend Lebanon or to liberate Palestine. It was created to serve Iran’s regional ambitions. And Iran has never truly sought to liberate Palestine—it has used the Palestinian cause as a tool to destabilize the region and spread its influence through armed proxies like Hezbollah.

it is widely reported that Iran was behind the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, because the Quds Force leader Esmail Qaani was the one who provided the details of Nasrallah’s location and Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader was also killed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC ) while he was their guest at their guesthouse . The bomb that detonated by Israel and killed Haniyah was planted by IRGC.

“Iran betrayed both Hezbollah and Hamas , who were counting on it for help in their war against Israel,” one analyst told Ya Libnan and added

“As far as our brothers the Shites of Lebanon are concerned , with friends like iran, who needs enemies?”