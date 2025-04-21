Two killed in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon

Thick smoke billows following an Israeli rocket attack on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Dhaira. A second person was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in southern Lebanon on Sunday. Marwan Naamani/dpa

Two people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, authorities said.

One person died when a vehicle was hit in Kfaryachit, around 30 kilometres from the Israeli border, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said. A second person was killed in a separate strike in the town of Houla, near the border.

The Israeli military said the attacks killed two Hezbollah commanders.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been in effect since late November.

Under the terms of the truce, Hezbollah agreed to withdraw behind the Litani River — approximately 30 kilometres north of the Israeli-Lebanese border — while Israeli troops are due to completely exit from southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese army is supposed to monitor compliance with the agreement, including Hezbollah’s disarmament. The Lebanese government says progress is being made, but President Joseph Aoun has emphasized that disarmament must be achieved through dialogue, not military force.

Israel, meanwhile, accuses Hezbollah of continuing to smuggle weapons into southern Lebanon and preparing for renewed attacks.

DPA