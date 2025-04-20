Trump’s Approval rating worst among post-WWII presidents

President Donald Trump had an average approval rating of 45 percent during the first quarter of his second term in the White House, according to an analysis of polling conducted by Gallup.

This was the second-lowest figure for any postwar president, with only Trump’s first term performing worse when he averaged 41 percent approval at the same point of his presidency.

Newsweek contacted the White House press office for comment on Friday via email.

Why It Matters

Trump’s approval rating will raise Republican eyebrows ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, when the GOP will fight to keep its narrow majorities in both the House and Senate.

What To Know

According to a Gallup analysis of polling the company conducted between January 20 and April 14, Trump had an average approval rate of 45 percent during the first quarter of his second term.

This was well below the Gallup average for postwar presidents between January 20 and April 19, which collectively stood at 59 percent, though it was above the 41 percent Trump achieved in his first term.

The most popular post-WWII presidents during their first quarter in office were John F. Kennedy in 1961 with 74 percent approval followed by Dwight Eisenhower in 1953 with 71 percent.

Jimmy Carter in 1977 had a 69 percent approval rating on average, Barack Obama had 63 percent in 2009, Ronald Reagan was at 60 percent in 1981 and George W. Bush sat on 58 percent in 2001.

They were followed by George H.W. Bush in 1989 with 57 percent, Joe Biden in 2021 at 56 percent and Bill Clinton with 55 percent in 1993.

For each president, Gallup averaged out all the polls they conducted during their first quarter between January 20 and April 19.

There was better news for Trump as a poll of 1,002 registered voters conducted by J.L. Partners between April 10 and 14 gave him an approval rating of 48 percent, compared to 42 percent who said they disapproved of his performance as president. This poll had a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percent.

Since his second inauguration on January 20, Trump has overseen a sweeping policy agenda, with the president signing executive orders declaring a national emergency over illegal migration at the southern border and instructing the federal government to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency, under tech billionaire Elon Musk, to slash what they regard as wasteful federal spending. He also imposed sweeping new tariffs on April 2, which he dubbed Liberation Day. Many of these were later rolled back but tariffs of up to 245 percent on goods from China, one of the United States’ chief trading partners, remain in effect.

In April, 44 percent of U.S. adults expressed confidence in Trump on the economy, while 55 percent said they had little to none, according to Gallup, which notes the president ranks highest among all political leaders, Republican or Democratic, in terms of trust in economic judgment.

What People Are Saying

Speaking to Newsweek Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London, said: “There’s a widespread assumption—especially among progressive elites in major cities—that tariffs are politically damaging for Trump. But that may reflect more of an echo chamber than the national mood. A considerable number of Americans are four-square behind Trump’s tariffs. That not only includes MAGA Republicans, but also populists on the left who are cheering on Trump’s attacks on free trade.”

