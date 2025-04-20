Inside Trump’s tariff brain

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Stop trying to predict and appraise President Trump’s tariffs policies based on economic theories or market realities. Tariffs are pure psychology for the president, fused into his brain like no other topic.

Why it matters: Trump’s tariff brain is unpredictable to the outside (and to market analysts) but wholly knowable to those who know how his mind works.

“There’ll be trial and error. There’ll be pushing the envelope. There’ll be all of that Trumpian stuff,” said a top adviser involved in trade discussions.

The big picture: Trump approaches tariffs, the remaking of the U.S. economy and the reshaping of global trade as a continuation of his presidential campaign.