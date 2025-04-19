The Lebanese army seizes missiles and arms in Rashaya and Bekaa, several arrested

The Army Command announced the seizure of a quantity of missiles and weapons in the outskirts of the town of Aiha Marj al-Tut in Rashaya, and the arrest of eight people in Kfar Zabad in the Bekaa.

The Army explained in a statement that “After security surveillance and follow-up operations, an Army unit, supported by a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate, seized a quantity of missiles, weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices in the outskirts of the town of Aiha Marj al-Tut in Rashaya. An Intelligence Directorate patrol also arrested eight citizens in the town of Kfar Zabad in the Bekaa for forming a gang involved in smuggling arms and ammunition from Syria to Lebanon . A quantity of weapons and ammunition was also seized , in addition to several vehicles used to carry out their operations.”

The seized items were handed over, and investigations with the detainees were initiated under the supervision of the competent judiciary.

Hezbollah is the only armed militia in Lebanon and used to store all its arms that came from Iran in Syir , during the regime of deposed dictator Bashar al Assad who was a key ally of Iran and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah was weakened in its war with Israel and most of its top leaders have been killed . Its current leader Naim Qassem fled Iran as soon as he succeeded former slain leader Hassan Nasrallah .Hezbollah is reportedly disintegrating since very few follow Qassem’s orders , according to analysts who follow closely the Iran backed militia.

3 prominent Shiite activiists ; Journalist Muhammad Barakat , University professor Dr. Ali Khalifa and attorney Hanan Jawad blasted today the The Supreme Shiite council , which is controlled by Hezbollah , accusing it of corruption and money laundering and declared that they are suing members of the council over abuse of power and breach of duty.

In an editorial article in Ya Libnan, prominent Lebanese political analysts Ali Hussein urged yesterday Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Counci to ” turn his attention to our beloved Shiite community—our brothers and sisters—who have suffered more than anyone from Hezbollah’s reckless decisions.”

Ali Hussein wrote ” It’s time to focus on rebuilding the tens of thousands of Shiite homes destroyed in wars Hezbollah provoked. It’s time to shift allegiance from Iran to Lebanon, from perpetual conflict to lasting peace.

He added” Sheikh al-Khatib must recognize this reality: No international friend of Lebanon will help rebuild our nation so long as Hezbollah remains armed.”

He added: It is time for peace. It is time for prosperity. It is time to bury the culture of death and rise together as one Lebanese people.“

Source : El Nashra , translated from Arabic