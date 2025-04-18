Lebanese Shiite activists sue the “Supreme Shiite Council over abuse of power, corruption and money laundering”

The 3 prominent Shiite activiists Journalist Muhammad Barakat ( C), University professor Dr. Ali Khalifa ( R) and attorney Hanan Jawad (L) blasted the The Supreme Shiite council , accusing it of corruption and money laundering and declared that they are suing members of the council over abuse of power and breach of duty

A number of activists have filed a complaint and two lawsuits against anyone the investigation reveals to have been involved including employees and members of the Executive Boards of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council in corruption ,money laundering and providing false justification

They also demanded action from the Prime Minister, the body legally vested with guardianship over the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council. The charges also include “rape and seizure of property,” “abuse of power and breach of duty,” and “embezzlement and exploitation of office.”

The activists announced these two lawsuits, in addition to a third lawsuit, the basis of which is to hold accountable the “Shiite Council” for its failure to supervise the file of the fifth ( the 20 @ tax) and zakat throughout the sect, and between the charitable societies and relevant institutions. This has deprived it of the ability to help the poor Shiites, especially during the recent war and the subsequent displacement and loss of hundreds of thousands of their homes, livelihoods, and sources of income.

Journalist Muhammad Barakat emphasized that ” the Shiites are not a sect of the poor, nor are they a group of people standing at the gates of states waiting for handouts and for someone to rebuild their ruined homes. Their wealthy people are everywhere from China to India, from Brazil to Europe, to the coasts of Africa, as well as America and Canada. The khums ( the 20 % Tax ) and the Muslim Zakat tax that are collected on annual basis go into the pockets of political parties and thieves of the Mosques.”

Zakat is an obligatory wealth tax in Islam, similar to charity, for eligible Muslims. It’s one of the five pillars of Islam and requires a Muslim to donate 2.5% of their assets above a certain threshold (Nisab) annually .

He added, “This council has abandoned its duties, and some of its administrators are now only concerned with exploiting property and lining their pockets. Today, we are raising our voices to end its injustice against the poor Shiites.” He announced the filing of a lawsuit to evict the head of the Shiite Council headquarters from the endowment, which he has no right to use and which he resides in illegally, in violation of the law and Sharia. We demand his immediate eviction and the payment of appropriate compensation to the poor Shiites.”

On his part, University professor Dr. Ali Khalifa declared his “rejection of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council becoming the Supreme Shia Duo Council.” He added, “It is not in our name, nor in the name of the Shia, that flagrant legal violations, the disruption of the system, the confiscation of elections, corruption, sacred ignorance, vulgarity, and incitement are committed. It is not in the name of the Shia to squander the sect’s endowments and make appointments based on self-interest.”

He continued: “The Jaafari Fatwa is being exploited to promote the Amal-Hezbollah duo . This is done before and after all the disasters the duo has brought upon Shiites and the Lebanese, as a result of wrong decisions and deadly gambles. Our villages have been destroyed after being reconstructed, our land occupied after being liberated, and our hearts, like the cities of our south, have been burned and their people thrown to destruction for the sake of Iran.”

On her part attorney r Hanan Jawad said the action is an exercise of our legitimate right as Lebanese citizens belonging to the Shiite Muslim community in Lebanon. It is my natural duty as a lawyer to be a partner in the noble cause of achieving justice within my hometown, of which I am proud. I am a Shiite woman who studied law and memorized the principles of law, which must serve justice, not self-interest.

She added, “The battle for reform, with its moral content, serves the rights of the Shiite sect and its children. Incitement and accusations will not deter us. Our black dress is studded with stars, and no ceiling is higher than the ceiling of the law.” She concluded, “Between the state and the sect, we choose both to complete the sanctity of justice and contribute to preserving our active citizenship, our pure spiritual heritage, and our comprehensive national identity.”

In an editorial article in Ya Libnan , prominent Lebanese political analysts Ali Hussein urged yesterday Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, Vice President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Counci to ” turn his attention to our beloved Shiite community—our brothers and sisters—who have suffered more than anyone from Hezbollah’s reckless decisions.”

Ali Hussein wrote ” It’s time to focus on rebuilding the tens of thousands of Shiite homes destroyed in wars Hezbollah provoked. It’s time to shift allegiance from Iran to Lebanon, from perpetual conflict to lasting peace.

He added” Sheikh al-Khatib must recognize this reality: No international friend of Lebanon will help rebuild our nation so long as Hezbollah remains armed.”

He added: It is time for peace. It is time for prosperity. It is time to bury the culture of death and rise together as one Lebanese people.“

Source: Lebanon Debate ( translated from Arabic)