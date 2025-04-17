Putin’s dream come true: How Elon Musk, DOGE, and Trump’s tariffs are handing Russia the upper hand

By : Vlad Green

Vladimir Putin doesn’t need to fire a single bullet to score a historic win over the United States. As it stands today, the unraveling of American stability—from cyber breaches to economic self-harm—is giving the Kremlin exactly what it has always wanted: a distracted, divided, and weakened superpower.

Earlier this week, an explosive revelation sent shockwaves through Washington. Attorney Andrew Bakaj, during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, disclosed that a whistleblower within the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleged a major data breach involving DOGE—a platform reportedly used by NLRB staff—and shockingly, that the breach was linked to Russian-based accounts. Even more alarming, Bakaj tied these accounts to usernames and access points associated with Elon Musk’s DOGE infrastructure and Starlink, suggesting a potential bridge between U.S. tech and Russian intelligence.

According to the whistleblower’s disclosure to Congress, roughly 10 gigabytes of data were stolen—“the equivalent of a full stack of encyclopedias” if printed. But this wasn’t just random data; it potentially includes sensitive information about labor organizing, federal investigations, and whistleblower cases. The implications are profound: foreign adversaries accessing real-time data that could disrupt civil order, manipulate legal battles, and track vulnerable American workers.

And as if a cyberattack weren’t enough, America is simultaneously suffering economic self-inflicted wounds.

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, the U.S. stock market has lost between $9.6 and $11.1 trillion in value. The nosedive has been largely attributed to reimposed tariffs, volatile trade policies, and a growing sense of economic uncertainty. These moves, reminiscent of Trump’s first term, are once again isolating America from global trade, raising consumer prices, and putting massive pressure on U.S. businesses.

The result? A wounded U.S. economy, an exposed federal agency, and growing distrust in American tech giants.

Russia, meanwhile, is reaping the benefits.

Geopolitical Leverage : With access to sensitive U.S. data and evidence of systemic cyber vulnerabilities, Russia can blackmail, expose, or manipulate federal labor and civil rights systems.

: With access to sensitive U.S. data and evidence of systemic cyber vulnerabilities, Russia can blackmail, expose, or manipulate federal labor and civil rights systems. Economic Advantage : As investors flee U.S. markets amid trade chaos, emerging markets—and adversaries—are finding new opportunities to attract capital and secure favorable trade terms.

: As investors flee U.S. markets amid trade chaos, emerging markets—and adversaries—are finding new opportunities to attract capital and secure favorable trade terms. Information Warfare Victory: By exploiting America’s own tools—social media, crypto platforms, and corporate tech infrastructure—Russia can inflame internal divisions, undermine labor movements, and deepen societal distrust.

In the end, Putin’s ultimate fantasy is not to defeat the U.S. in a conventional war—but to watch it slowly fracture from within. He doesn’t need tanks and missiles when he has Elon Musk’s platforms floating in space, Trump’s tariffs sinking the economy, and American agencies hemorrhaging data to the Russian cloud.

Enough Is Enough

It’s time for the U.S. to stop handing victories to its adversaries on a silver platter.

Congress must launch a full bipartisan investigation into the DOGE breach, with a thorough audit of any tech infrastructure connected to Starlink or other Musk-owned platforms operating in sensitive government environments. The public deserves answers, and national security demands accountability.

At the same time, the White House and Treasury must reconsider the economic direction under the current tariff regime. Policies that recklessly shake investor confidence while enriching America’s enemies must not go unchallenged.

Finally, we need a national strategy to protect our digital backbone—from labor board networks to satellites orbiting the Earth. The era of pretending private tech is separate from public safety is over.

America cannot afford to be its own worst enemy. Not while Putin is watching. Not while he’s smiling.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and are based on publicly available information, including interviews, news reports, and statements attributed to relevant individuals. Allegations referenced herein remain unproven unless verified by official investigations or legal findings. This article is intended for informational and analytical purposes only and does not assert criminal conduct by any individual or entity. All efforts have been made to accurately represent facts and sources at the time of publication. Readers are encouraged to review original sources and form their own conclusions.