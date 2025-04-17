Jordan thwarts plot by Muslim Brotherhood that threatened national security

The Jordanian Islamic Action Front Party, the political wing of the “Muslim Brotherhood,” announced on Tuesday that Jordanian security forces arrested Khaled Walid Al-Juhani, the head of the Islamic Action Front Bloc in the Jordanian Parliament, late on Monday night in connection with the Muslim Brotherhood plot that was thwarted by Jordan

Jordan says it has arrested 16 people, thwarting a plot that threatened national security and that involved manufacturing and importing rockets illegally, explosives and a drone production site.

In a statement on Tuesday, the General Intelligence Department said it uncovered plans to recruit and train “operatives” in Jordan and neighbouring Lebanon.

A drone factory was also found, according to the statement that was released on state media.

The suspects were referred to the state security court for trial, it added.

Authorities later said at least one rocket was ready to be launched as part of an operation that had been under surveillance by security forces since 2021.

A security source cited by the Reuters news agency said the suspects were connected to the Muslim Brotherhood, the country’s largest opposition group, while the head of the cell who trained some of its members was based in Lebanon.

The Muslim Brotherhood has been accused of instigating street protests in Jordan, which has a large Palestinian population. In recent months, thousands were regularly protesting Israel’s deadly assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 51,000 people since October 2023. Demonstrators have been calling for an immediate ceasefire.

“We are talking about new tactics, rockets and drones. This means a complete change in the way the Muslim Brotherhood are dealing with Jordan and targeting its security,” Amer Al Sabaileh, a prominent security analyst, told Reuters.

Government spokesperson Mohammad Momani told a press briefing that the government would be airing full confessions from the suspects, some of whom had been trained in Lebanon.

The rockets found in a secret hideout on the outskirts of the capital, Amman, were being manufactured with a range of 3-5km (2-3 miles) for use against targets inside the kingdom, Momani added.

Shortly after the announcement, in a call with his Jordanian counterpart, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed “full readiness to cooperate with Jordanian authorities as needed after information that some suspects … received training in Lebanon”.

“Lebanon refuses to be a hub or launching pad for any action that would threaten the security of any brotherly or friendly country,” Salam was quoted as saying by Lebanon’s National News Agency.

He affirmed his country’s support of the kingdom in “confronting any plots to undermine its security and stability”.

Over the past year, Jordan said it foiled attempts to smuggle weapons by infiltrators linked to pro-Iranian groups in Syria and Lebanon-based Palestinian groups.

Jordanian authorities claimed some of the arms were bound for the neighbouring Israeli-occupied West Bank, adding that they have arrested several Jordanians linked to Palestinian groups.

Security officials said the incidents were related to “terrorism” based on the quantities of explosives found. They said the plot was linked to Iran and its allies’ clandestine efforts to recruit agents to carry out acts of sabotage within Jordan to destabilise one of Washington’s allies in the region.

Jordan has more than 3,500 United States troops stationed in several bases and, since Israel’s assault in Gaza began, it has been increasingly targeted by Iranian-aligned groups operating in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

Last year, Jordan shot down over its territory retaliatory missiles fired from Iran towards Israel. This angered many of Jordan’s citizens, including those who are descendants of Palestinians who were forced out of their lands during the 1948 Nakba and the 1967 war.

Botherhood’s political arm in Jordan the Islamic Action Front became the largest political grouping in the parliament after last September’s parliamentary elections, although most seats are still held by government supporters.

Officials say the Muslim Brotherhood could be banned if they were implicated in the case, as set under the constitution.

Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a phone call with Jordanian King Abdullah II to “inquire about the outcome of investigations into the rocket manufacturing cell that was unveiled in Jordan,” expressing his “full readiness for coordination and cooperation between the two countries.”

Aoun also instructed Justice Minister Adel Nassar to coordinate with his Jordanian counterpart over the investigations and the exchange of information in cooperation with the security and judicial authorities.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam for his part contacted his Jordanian counterpart Jaafar Hassan, stressing “Lebanon’s full solidarity with the kingdom in the face of any plots aimed at harming its security and stability.”

He also expressed full readiness for “necessary cooperation with the Jordanian authorities regarding the information they mentioned about some of those involved in these plots receiving their training in Lebanon,” emphasizing that “Lebanon rejects to be a base or launchpad for any act that might threaten the security of any brotherly or friendly country.”

Hamas members detained

Lebanese intelligence agents have arrested members of Hamas in connection with the plot uncovered in Jordan to destabilise the kingdom, the Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported on Wednesday. The arrests reportedly took place in the Palestinian refugee camps of Ain el-Hilweh, Tyre, and Nahr al-Barad.

In a related development, Jordanian security forces arrested Khaled al-Johani, director of the Islamic Action Front’s office.

Al Jazeera, Reuters, News Agencies