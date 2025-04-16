Israel says it killed Hezbollah squad commander in South Lebanon

Israel killed a squad commander in the special operations unit of Hezbollah in Aitaroun of Southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

Israel did not name the target, but Lebanese media identified him as Ali Beizoun.

Earlier today, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement that “the raid launched by Israeli drone on a vehicle in the town of Aitaroun resulted in the death of one person and the injury of three people, including a child.”

Aitaroun is village near Bint Jbeli, south of the Litani River near the border with Israel. Resolution 1701 on which the ceasefire agreement was based, stipulates that Hezbollah should vacate completely the area between the Litani River and Israeli border.



