Is America Becoming a Third World Country as Democracy Crumbles Under Trump?

By Ya Libnan Editor

With Donald Trump back in the White House for a second term, the United States finds itself in the midst of a democratic unraveling. The damage is no longer speculative—it is here, and it is real. Once a model for democratic values around the world, America is increasingly echoing the behavior of authoritarian regimes more commonly seen in unstable, autocratic nations.

Trump’s policies and rhetoric no longer resemble those of a president in a functioning democracy. His recent imposition of 145% tariffs on Chinese goods—crippling businesses and inflaming inflation—has less to do with strategy than with political vengeance. His admiration for dictators and disdain for allies has left the U.S. diplomatically isolated and morally adrift.

More disturbingly, his proposal to deport American citizens accused of gang activity to prisons in El Salvador—a blatant violation of constitutional protections—signals a complete abandonment of the rule of law. His rhetoric now rivals that of strongmen like Idi Amin and Robert Mugabe: nationalistic, punitive, and detached from democratic norms.

The erosion of institutional checks and balances under Trump is deeply alarming. Courts are smeared when they oppose him. The Department of Justice is being reshaped to serve the executive, not the Constitution. Trump’s disdain for democratic processes, his obsession with loyalty, and his calls for retribution against political enemies have put America on a dangerous path—one that should alarm every citizen, regardless of party.

So yes, the question must be asked: Is America becoming a third world country?

If the measure is the erosion of democracy, the breakdown of institutions, and the embrace of authoritarianism, the answer is disturbingly close to yes.

But despair is not our only option. We still have the power to act—and to save the republic.

We must mobilize at every level. Register voters. Volunteer for campaigns that uphold democratic values. Speak truth in the face of disinformation. Support the rule of law. Defend the press. Protest peacefully. And most importantly, vote—not just in presidential races, but in every election, from local councils to Congress.

Democracy has always relied on citizen participation. When citizens check out, authoritarianism checks in.

The road back will not be easy. But if we abandon it now, we risk losing the very idea of America as a free and self-governing nation.

History is watching. Our children are watching. And the future is still unwritten.

Let it be said that we rose to defend democracy—not when it was easy, but when it mattered most.