Aid for reconstruction tied to complete state control over arms: Lebanon FM

Photo: Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji (Asharq Al-Awsat)

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister, Youssef Rajji, said that the Lebanese government has been explicitly informed by donors that there would be no international aid or reconstruction support unless all weapons, both north and south of the Litani River, are brought under the exclusive control of the Lebanese state.

Rajji stated that this message was clearly communicated by US envoy Morgan Ortagus during her recent visit to Beirut, where she met with a number of Lebanese officials.

“We were told clearly that international reconstruction and aid are conditional upon state control over all weapons and full sovereignty over Lebanese territory—not only south of the Litani, but across the entire country,” Rajji said, in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat.

According to the minister, Ortagus conveyed that the US sees a current “window of opportunity” for Lebanon. The American administration is reportedly willing to support the country’s efforts to liberate its occupied territories, rebuild its economy, and resume development. However, this support is tied to key demands—particularly economic reforms and exclusive state control over arms.

“These are not just American demands, but ones echoed by the international community, Arab and Gulf countries, and the majority of the Lebanese people,” Rajji remarked.

He clarified that Ortagus did not present a specific timeline for disarmament but urged that it happen “as soon as possible.” While she acknowledged that some progress had been made, she emphasized that more significant and faster steps are required.

On how Lebanon plans to achieve the objective of exclusive arms control, Rajji said: “There is a general principle that the state does not negotiate its internal sovereignty. Therefore, the government must take a clear stance and define a mechanism to ensure that weapons are solely in the hands of the Lebanese state.”

Negotiation Committees with Israel

Regarding proposed negotiations with Israel, Rajji said both the Americans and Israelis have been pushing for the establishment of three committees to discuss five occupied points, prisoner issues, and disputed border zones.

“We made it clear that we are not open to discussions on the first two. Lebanon is not occupying Israeli land nor holding any Israeli prisoners. Israel must withdraw unconditionally from the occupied areas and release the prisoners without negotiation,” he stated. “What we are open to is technical negotiations around border demarcation, which is a complex and specialized issue.”

He noted that while there was a previous idea to form civilian committees for these issues, the matter was not reviewed during Ortagus’ latest visit.

Diplomatic Challenges and National Sovereignty

Rajji emphasized that Lebanon’s diplomatic efforts to regain its occupied lands are ongoing.

“We are asking the international community to pressure Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory. That would eliminate any justification for Hezbollah to retain its weapons and bolster the Lebanese state’s authority,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat.

However, he acknowledged Lebanon’s limitations. “We have no military or economic power. All we can rely on is diplomacy and the goodwill of our allies,” he emphasized.

Palestinian Arms

Rajji expressed surprise at the argument that Hezbollah’s disarmament should follow the removal of Palestinian weapons from within and outside the refugee camps.

“What do the two have to do with each other?” he asked. “Palestinian weapons must certainly be handed over—but Hezbollah’s arms were not meant to counter Palestinian factions. We must focus on ensuring that the Lebanese Army is the sole legitimate armed force that protects all Lebanese.”

Economic Reforms

Commenting on the economic crisis, Rajji praised the performance of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government: “They are doing excellent work under very difficult conditions. But this crisis is deep and can’t be solved in just a few weeks. The international community understands that but insists the time to act is now.”

Visit to Syria

Rajji is scheduled to join Salam next week on an official visit to Syria to resolve several pending issues. He expressed optimism about the Syrian leadership’s current stance, saying: “For the first time since our independence, a Syrian regime has clearly stated it respects Lebanon’s sovereignty and will not interfere in our internal affairs.”

The visit will also address the Syrian refugee crisis, which Rajji described as Lebanon’s top national priority.

“Lebanon can no longer bear the demographic, social, and economic strain. We are urging the international community to redirect aid to refugees inside Syria, not in Lebanon, and to support reconstruction efforts in Syria to encourage their return,” he underlined.

The minister added that discussions will include the border demarcationissue and the fate of missing Lebanese in Syria. “We want to know what happened—how they were killed, where they are buried .”

Lebanese-Gulf Relations

On Lebanon’s relationship with Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, Rajji acknowledged past failures. However, he pointed to signs of improvement, especially following President Joseph Aoun’s and Prime Minister Salam’s recent visits to Saudi Arabia.

He stated: “The official Lebanese position did not align with Lebanon’s longstanding tradition of excellent relations with the Gulf states. Today, however, these ties have begun to return to their historically strong footing — the clearest evidence of this being the highly significant visit made by President General Joseph Aoun to the Kingdom, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”