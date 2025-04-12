Tesla launches in Saudi Arabia with its first showroom and service center in Riyadh

RIYADH — Tesla officially launched in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking a new chapter in the company’s global expansion after Elon Musk ’s troubled relationship with the kingdom — but the Middle East country’s extreme heat could pose a challenge for its electric vehicle performance and battery efficiency.

Musk and Saudi Arabia have had a complicated history. Back in 2018, the Tesla CEO claimed he had secured funding from the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund to take the company private. That deal never happened, leading to lingering tensions.

With the launch of its first showroom and service center in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Tesla makes its long-anticipated entry into the Saudi market. The facility will offer models, including Model 3, Model Y and the Cybertruck, and pop-up stores are also opening in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

The Riyadh event drew a large and diverse crowd — from content creators and car enthusiasts to visitors excited about Tesla’s launch.

“It’s a beautiful step we’ve been waiting for — to finally see Tesla open in Saudi Arabia,” said Bader Khalid, a local businessman. “The country is clearly moving toward electric vehicles.”

“Tesla is one of the most important EV companies in the world, so it’s a big deal to have them present in our market,” he added.

However, the kingdom still faces significant challenges in infrastructure, with a limited number of public EV charging stations available. The government has announced plans to expand charging networks as part of its sustainability goals.

Musk has a large fan base in the kingdom, praised by many for his creativity and innovation, and seen as a visionary of the future.

“He’s always looking ahead,” said Mohammed Osama, a teenager who describes himself as enthusiastic about everything Tesla. “Maybe a few things don’t make sense right now, but in the future, it’ll all come together — he’s building something bigger.”

Many attendees expected Musk to make an appearance, at least via video, but he didn’t show.

Though Tesla has faced criticism and even vandalism in parts of the United States and elsewhere, after Musk took a prominent role in President Donald Trump’s administration. People have protested Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which has been moving to slash the size of the federal government through large-scale layoffs, contract cancellations and other moves.

Still, many in Saudi Arabia believe that won’t impact Tesla’s performance in the kingdom.

“Political events outside of Saudi Arabia don’t concern us,” said Khalid. “So I don’t think this thing has any effect.”

Lucid Motors, another luxury electric vehicle manufacturer, headquartered in California, has had a deepening relationship with Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom’s Public Investment Fund is one of Lucid’s largest backers, owning a majority stake in the company. In 2022, Lucid announced plans to build its first international manufacturing plant in the city of Jeddah, a major step in the kingdom’s push to become a hub for advanced automotive technology.

The growing interest in electric vehicles aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 — an ambitious plan to diversify the economy and reduce its dependence on oil. EVs are a key part of the strategy, with the government aiming for 30% of all vehicles in Riyadh to be electric by 2030.

Chinese EV maker BYD is also already in the Saudi market, meaning Tesla faces competition from both BYD and Lucid Motors in an arena that is still small — EVs accounted for just 1% of all car sales in the kingdom in 2024, according to a report from consulting firm PwC.

Impact of Ambient temperature on EV

Ambient temperature significantly impacts EV performance, primarily affecting driving range due to the energy required for climate control and battery chemistry . Cold temperatures can reduce range by 10-40% compared to optimal conditions (around 70°F), while hot temperatures can also decrease range, particularly above 90°F

Impact of Cold Temperatures:

Battery Chemistry: Cold temperatures slow down chemical reactions within the battery, reducing the amount of usable energy and increasing internal resistance, which can lead to higher discharge currents and reduced range.

Cold temperatures slow down chemical reactions within the battery, reducing the amount of usable energy and increasing internal resistance, which can lead to higher discharge currents and reduced range. HVAC Consumption: Heating the cabin requires more energy, especially at lower temperatures, as the battery needs to provide the power to run an electric resistance heater or heat pump.

Heating the cabin requires more energy, especially at lower temperatures, as the battery needs to provide the power to run an electric resistance heater or heat pump. Increased Friction and Losses: Lower temperatures can increase friction and losses in the powertrain, further reducing efficiency and range.

Lower temperatures can increase friction and losses in the powertrain, further reducing efficiency and range. Regenerative Braking:Cold conditions can also decrease the effectiveness of regenerative braking, reducing energy recovered during driving.

Impact of Hot Temperatures:

Battery Chemistry: While the impact is less pronounced than in cold temperatures, hot weather can still affect battery chemistry, potentially leading to a slight range reduction.

While the impact is less pronounced than in cold temperatures, hot weather can still affect battery chemistry, potentially leading to a slight range reduction. HVAC Consumption: Cooling the cabin requires energy, and this can be more significant at higher temperatures, especially if the air conditioning is run continuously.

Cooling the cabin requires energy, and this can be more significant at higher temperatures, especially if the air conditioning is run continuously. Reduced Efficiency:High temperatures can also reduce the overall efficiency of the powertrain, leading to a slight range decrease.

Overall, the most significant impact of ambient temperature on EV performance is the reduction in range due to the combination of battery chemistry changes and increased energy consumption for climate control

The ideal temperature for an electric vehicle (EV) battery to operate at is around 20–25°C (68–77°F). This temperature range allows the battery to work at its most efficient level

AP/ News Agencies