Israeli PM criticizes Canada’s PM over Gaza Genocide comment

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures in agreement when a protester shouted, “Mr Carney, there is a genocide happening in Palestine.” Carney replied, “Thank you… I’m aware. Which is why we have an arms embargo.” April 10, 2025,

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday criticised Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, over comments made during a recent rally, accusing him of lending credibility to claims that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

“Instead of standing with Israel — a democracy fighting a just war against the Hamas barbarians — [Carney] chooses to attack the world’s only Jewish state,” Netanyahu posted on X, calling on Carney to “backtrack [his] irresponsible statement!”

The post came in response to footage from a Tuesday rally in Calgary, where a protester shouted, “Mr Carney, there is a genocide happening in Palestine.” Carney replied, “Thank you… I’m aware. Which is why we have an arms embargo.”

Carney later explained that due to the noise at the rally, held ahead of Canada’s 28 April election, he only caught part of what the protester shouted. “You hear snippets of what people say and I heard Gaza,” he said. “My point was I’m aware of the situation in Gaza.”

In March 2024, Ottawa announced it would halt all future arms exports to Israel. The decision was part of a broader parliamentary motion calling on the international community to advance a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, consistent with Canada’s long-standing policy. Previously, in September 2023, Canada had already suspended around 30 arms export permits to Israel.

Carney, formerly the governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, became leader of the Liberal Party and was sworn in as prime minister in March 2025. He succeeded Justin Trudeau, who had served since 2015.

Majority of Canadians support arms embargo against Israel, poll

More than half of the Canadians support maintaining a ban on weapons sales to Israel.

The Mainstreet Research survey, commissioned by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), found that 55% of respondents support Canada’s prohibition of weapons exports to Israel due to the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, 49% believe Canada should go further by restricting the sale of weapons parts, military services and training to Israel.

The poll revealed strong public support for the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

More than 56% said Canada should uphold the ICC’s decision, which could theoretically lead to Netanyahu’s arrest if he enters the country.

Among Liberal Party voters, support for recognizing the ICC warrant is particularly high, with 70% in favor. Conservative voters are evenly split on the issue, with half either supporting Netanyahu’s arrest or are unsure.

The survey was conducted on a sample of 1,090 Canadians between March 22 and March 23, with a margin of error of +/- 3% at a 95% confidence level.

Canada announced a complete ban on all arms shipments to Israel in March 2024. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the decision followed a parliamentary motion that passed with a significant majority.

In September, Canada announced it was suspending 30 permits for arms sales to Israel and canceled a contract with a US company to sell Quebec-made ammunition to the Israeli army.