Bulgaria returns to Lebanon the body of a Hezbollah bus bomber

File photo of Mohamad Hassan El-Husseini, 23, who was identified as the bomber of the bus in Bulgaria that killed 5 Israelis, reportedly in retaliation for the assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists, for which Iran has blamed Israeli agents

The body of a French-Lebanese dual national, who bombed a bus carrying Israeli tourists in Bulgaria in 2012, was being repatriated to Lebanon on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The attack at Bulgaria’s Burgas airport was the deadliest against Israelis abroad since 2004. Five Israelis, including a pregnant woman, and the Bulgarian bus driver were killed along with the bomber, Mohamad Hassan El-Husseini, 23.

At the Husseini family’s request, the head of Lebanon’s General Security agency at the time, Abbas Ibrahim, was “in contact with the Bulgarian authorities” to seek the repatriation of the body, the source told AFP.

Bulgarian authorities asked the family to engage a lawyer and agreed to return Husseini’s remains during the war between Israel and Hezbollah last year, the source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media.

The family was set to receive his body on Thursday ahead of burial, the source added.

Both Bulgaria and Israel accused Hezbollah of orchestrating the bombing, an accusation that played a part in the European Union’s subsequent decision to blacklist the group’s military wing as a “terrorist” organization.

Tit-for-tat

In 2020, a Bulgarian court sentenced Lebanese-Australian Meliad Farah and Lebanese-Canadian Hassan El Hajj Hassan to life in prison over the attack. Neither defendant was present for the trial.

The New York Times, quoting an unnamed American official after the bombing, said the bombing was in retaliation for the assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists, for which Iran has blamed Israeli agents — an accusation that Israel has neither confirmed nor denied. “This was tit for tat,” said the American official.

Airport CCTV footage showed Husseini wandering inside the airport’s arrivals hall with a backpack shortly before the explosion tore through a bus outside the terminal that was headed to a Black Sea resort.

Prosecutors said they had been unable to determine if the explosives were detonated by the bomber or his convicted accomplices.

