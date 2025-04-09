Disgraced Ex-Central bank chief Riad Salameh referred for trial by a Lebanese judge

Riad Salameh who was once internationally seen as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, has fallen from grace long time ago . He spent his final weeks in office a wanted man, faced with French and German arrest warrants that have been prompted by long-running corruption probes.He is widely viewed as a key culprit in Lebanon’s economic crash

A Lebanese judge on Tuesday referred former central bank governor Riad Salameh to court for trial over the alleged embezzlement of $44 million of the bank’s funds, a judicial official said.

The move came seven months after Salameh was arrested in Lebanon over the case.

Salameh, who headed the central bank for three decades, faces numerous accusations including embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion in separate probes in crisis-hit Lebanon and abroad.

On Tuesday, the judge issued a decision charging Salameh with embezzling “$44 million from the central bank”, as well as illicit enrichment and forgery, the judicial official said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to brief the media.

A request to release Salameh was rejected, along with a request to cancel arrest warrants issued in absentia for two of his alleged associates in the case, the official said.

The trio were “referred to the Beirut criminal court for trial”, the official added.

Salameh, who left office at the end of July 2023, has repeatedly said his wealth comes from private investment and his previous work at US investment firm Merrill Lynch.

He is widely viewed as a key culprit in Lebanon’s economic crash, which the World Bank has called one of the worst in recent history, but has defended his legacy, saying he is a “scapegoat” for the crash.

In May last year, Germany and France issued arrest warrants for Salameh over accusations including money laundering and fraud, though German prosecutors later cancelled their warrant, saying Salameh could no longer use his post to suppress evidence.

In August last year, the United States announced coordinated sanctions with Canada and Britain against Salameh.

Lebanon’s new central bank governor Karim Souaid took office last week, pledging to advance key reforms demanded by international creditors to unlock bailout funds.