Musk calls Trump’s tariff adviser Navarro ‘dumber than a sack of bricks’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is sharply escalating his attacks on top Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro.

U.S. markets opened higher after three days of steep losses.

President Donald Trump’s tariffs will go into effect at midnight tonight unless they are lifted.

Trump has threatened new 50% tariffs on China unless Beijing lifts its retaliatory duties on U.S. exports.

The president says China “wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started.”

Former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez says the U.S. and China are in a full blown trade war.

Newly confirmed U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, is testifying before the Senate Finance Committee at a hearing on “The President’s 2025 Trade Policy Agenda.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the EU is willing to negotiate with the U.S. on tariffs, yet is also preparing to retaliate.

Two billionaire Trump backers, Ken Langone and Ken Griffin, are furious about the tariffs.

Trade is an integral part of Capitalism

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky tore into the zero-sum view of trade that Trump has repeatedly espoused in defense of his sweeping tariff plans.

“It’s based on a fallacy” that “somehow, in a trade, someone must lose,” Paul said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

The idea that “someone’s taking advantage of you, and China is ripping you off or Japan is ripping you off — it’s absolutely a fallacy,” he said.

“Every trade that occurs in the marketplace is mutually beneficial,” said the like-minded son of the staunchly libertarian former congressman Ron Paul. “If you have a free society and I want to trade with you, if you want to sell me your coat and I give you $200 for it, we both agree to it and we’re both happy.”

CNBC