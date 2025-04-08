Chinese citizens captured fighting for Russia in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

A screenshot from a video purporting to show Chinese soldiers captured by Ukraine while fighting for Russia (Telegram/President Zelensky)

KYIV – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had captured two Chinese men fighting on Russia’s side in eastern Ukraine, potentially threatening a fragile peace effort in the three-year-old war.

Beijing is a close ally of Moscow but is not publicly known to have directly aided in the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion.

Writing on X, where he posted a video of one of the men, Zelenskiy said Kyiv has “information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier’s units” and that he had ordered officials to obtain a response from Beijing.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Zelenskiy did not say whether Ukraine believed the men were operating on Beijing’s orders.

“Russia’s involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war,” Zelenskiy wrote.

He added that the captured men had documents confirming their identification, and added that Ukrainian intelligence and security officials were currently “verifying all the facts”.

(Reuters)