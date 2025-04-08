Billionaire Ken Langone blasts Trump’s tariffs: “I don’t understand the goddamn formula”

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone is blasting Trump’s tariffs, calling the 46% import duties on Vietnam “bullshit” and describing the 34% tariff rate on China as “too aggressive, too soon.”

“I don’t understand the goddamn formula,” the veteran Republican political campaign donor says in a new interview with The Financial Times.

“I believe [Trump’s] been poorly advised by his advisers about this trade situation — and the formula they’re applying,” he adds.