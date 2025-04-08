Billionaire Ken Langone blasts Trump’s tariffs: “I don’t understand the goddamn formula”

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone is blasting Trump’s tariffs, calling the 46% import duties on Vietnam “bullshit” and describing the 34% tariff rate on China as “too aggressive, too soon.”
“I don’t understand the goddamn formula,” the veteran Republican political campaign donor says in a new interview with The Financial Times.
“I believe [Trump’s] been poorly advised by his advisers about this trade situation — and the formula they’re applying,” he adds.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down Monday for a third trading session, as President Donald Trump’s tariffs continued to shake global trade.
- Trump is threatening new 50% tariffs on China unless Beijing lifts its retaliatory duties on U.S. exports by tomorrow.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is willing to negotiate with the U.S. on tariffs but also said the bloc will prepare to retaliate.
- Billionaire Trump backer Bill Ackman says America is on the brink of an “economic nuclear winter” due to tariffs.
- Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He cancelled the joint press conference after their meeting
