Recession fears grow over Trump tariffs, live updates

If you’re worried about a bear market, look at this one chart

President Donald Trump is threatening new 50% tariffs on China unless Beijing lifts its retaliatory duties on U.S. exports by tomorrow.

The White House says any suggestion that Trump is considering a 90-day pause in tariffs is “fake news.”

U.S. markets opened sharply lower Monday for a third trading session, as Trump’s tariffs paralyze global trade and investment.

Asian markets plunged overnight, with stock indexes in Singapore, Australia, Japan, South Korea and India all suffering losses.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is willing to negotiate with the U.S. on tariffs but also said the bloc will prepare to retaliate.

Billionaire Trump backer Bill Ackman says America is on the brink of an "economic nuclear winter" due to tariffs.

DOGE chief Elon Musk and top Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro continued a war of words and tweets over free trade.

Trump will host on Monday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who may trap him into a war with Iran like Israel's PM Sharon before him trapped former president George Bush into the Iraq war

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick insists that tariffs will not be postponed , and will “ stay in place for days and weeks.”

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said Monday Vietnam's offer of zero tariff on U.S. imports is not enough

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said many business leaders already believe the U.S. economy is slowing down. He also sees the likelihood for the Trump administration’s trade policies to cause upward pressure on prices.