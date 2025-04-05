Beirut airport security moves to curb Hezbollah’s influence

Lebanese authorities have begun curbing Hezbollah’s influence at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport by revoking the security clearances of numerous airport workers affiliated with the group.

The airport security apparatus has refused to renew these permits, significantly limiting Hezbollah’s reach within the facility.

According to an informed airport source, over 30 employees have been notified that their security clearances have expired and will not be renewed. Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, the source explained that the decision affected not only baggage handlers assisting passengers but also those loading and unloading aircraft, as well as personnel in baggage inspection and lost-and-found departments.

“The decision came as a shock to those affected, especially since many had worked at the airport for years with unrestricted movement,” the source said.

This move aims to enhance airport security and reduce Hezbollah’s influence to the lowest possible level. The source described the dismissed employees as “the party’s eyes and ears inside the airport, providing a constant flow of intelligence on the movement of travelers.”

The source also revealed that Hezbollah had previously exerted pressure to secure employment and access permits for its loyalists, ensuring that only individuals approved by the group could receive such authorizations.

“This is how Hezbollah expanded its control over the airport for decades,” the source added.

The crackdown follows Lebanon’s recent ban on Iranian civilian aircraft landing at Rafik Hariri International Airport, alongside stricter baggage inspections for passengers arriving from Iraq or those transiting through a third country from Iran. These measures were introduced after authorities discovered undeclared cash, suspected to be Iranian funds intended for Hezbollah.

The restrictions sparked protests from Hezbollah supporters, who staged week-long demonstrations in February, blocking airport access roads and causing disruptions to flight schedules.

The effort to limit Hezbollah’s reach extends beyond civilian workers. A senior security official told Asharq Al-Awsat that the purge will also affect security personnel within airport divisions, including customs officers, Internal Security Forces (ISF) personnel, and General Security officers.

“Many individuals are suspected of facilitating Hezbollah’s activities, whether out of political loyalty or financial incentives,” the official said.

The official described the ongoing changes as a “major security shake-up” aimed at replacing those under suspicion. The restructuring depends on internal reshuffles within Lebanon’s security agencies.

“The newly appointed security chiefs now have a clear picture of the situation. Upcoming personnel rotations will certainly include units operating at the airport,” the official confirmed.

Hezbollah controlled all Lebanon’s border crossings, air, land and sea

Land and sea border crossings in Lebanon in general, and the primary air crossing – the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut – in particular, have traditionally been designated as critical for Hezbollah. In light of this, Hezbollah took steps to gain a footing, influence, and control over them.

As a result , Hezbollah was able to conduct its smuggling business to and from Lebanon: fuel, drugs, other types of goods, and, of course, the movement of military equipment and weapons via the Iranian corridor into Lebanon. Supported by the IRGC – Quds Force – Unit 190. Furthermore, control of border crossings allows Hezbollah to monitor persons entering and exiting Lebanon via unit 900, Hezbollah’s security force.

Former Hezbollah Minister of Public Works and Transportation Ali Hamieh attempted to commence an initiative to construct a new terminal at the airport. Hezbollah was driving the move, and the terminal’s development would have been entirely under Hezbollah’s control.

It was evident seventeen years ago, in May 2008, how crucial the Beirut airport was to Hezbollah. On May 5, 2008, the Lebanese government decided to fire Wafiq Shakir, the airport security officer on behalf of the General Directorate of General Security, amid allegations that he had installed cameras along the VIP runway at the airport on Hezbollah’s orders. This decision by the Lebanese government, along with another that harmed Hezbollah’s independent communications infrastructure, nearly resulted in another civil war when Hezbollah launched a military campaign to seize power centers in Lebanon, including the encirclement and occupation of the airport. Shakir was reinstated days later.

Asharq Al Alwsat/ News Agencies