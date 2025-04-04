Why is Trump trashing American companies?

By: Vlad Green, Ya Libnan opinion contributor

Between Thursday and Friday alone, $5.5 trillion in value was erased from the U.S. stock market—an economic bloodbath not caused by a foreign enemy, a global pandemic, or a natural disaster, but by the policies of President Donald Trump himself.

The trigger? A barrage of new tariffs, including an additional 34% tariff on imports from China, 46% on Vietnam, and 26% on India. These shockwaves rattled investors, crushed tech stocks, and plunged American companies into uncertainty. And yet, Trump appeared completely unconcerned. Speaking Friday after the markets tanked for a second straight day, he offered a jarringly rosy assessment: “I think it’s going very well.”

A Trillion-Dollar Meltdown

It’s not. The economic damage is real and measurable. Tech titans like Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, and Tesla saw historic declines. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 suffered some of their steepest losses in years, erasing retirement savings, freezing hiring plans, and shaking consumer confidence. According to Dan Ives, a top tech analyst at Wedbush Securities, Trump’s new tariffs could set the U.S. tech industry back a decade, giving China a crucial advantage in the global AI and semiconductor race.

Trump insists his plan will bring $5 to $6 trillion in investments back to the U.S., but so far, those claims look like pies in the sky—speculative promises floated by loyalists to appease a president who is upending decades of American economic policy.

Trashing Our Own Economy

What makes this moment uniquely bizarre is that Trump is targeting the very companies that have long been the backbone of American economic strength. These are not enemies of the state, but the drivers of innovation, job creation, and international competitiveness. The attack isn’t just reckless—it’s self-sabotage.

This is a president who once prided himself on stock market gains as a measure of success. Now, when those markets hemorrhage trillions in value, he shrugs it off—because the damage serves a political purpose.

Chaos as a Political Tool

Many believe Trump thrives on chaos. In fact, creating crisis appears to be central to his strategy. By plunging the economy into turmoil, he cultivates fear and insecurity—then positions himself as the only one who can restore order. It’s a strongman tactic, not an economic strategy.

Others see these attacks as part of his culture war against “woke” corporations or tech companies perceived as insufficiently loyal. But whatever the motivation, the outcome is the same: Trump is weaponizing the economy to maintain personal power—and American families, retirees, and small businesses are paying the price.

Cold War With the Tech Sector

The most glaring victim of this economic war is the U.S. tech industry, long the envy of the world. Tariffs and trade barriers disrupt supply chains, raise manufacturing costs, and threaten global competitiveness. Dan Ives warns that if Trump’s tariffs persist, China will seize the lead in AI, EVs, and semiconductors, while U.S. firms struggle under an outdated, isolationist policy.

This isn’t just about stock prices. It’s about whether the U.S. will continue to lead the world in innovation—or cede that future to others.

Corporations in the Crosshairs

Ironically, many of the companies now under economic assault were once allies of Trump. CEOs and boardrooms that welcomed his tax cuts and deregulatory promises are now facing a harsh reality: a president who demands loyalty, not logic.

These companies are now learning the hard way that enabling political extremism comes at a steep cost—to their businesses, their employees, and the country.

A Realistic Solution: Rebuild Trust, Restore Balance

The good news? The damage, while severe, can be reversed. But it requires courage and clarity—now.

1. Congress must reclaim its constitutional role over trade. It’s unacceptable that one person can wreak economic havoc through unilateral tariff decisions. Bipartisan legislation should place checks on this kind of reckless policy-making.

2. Corporate America must stop acting like a bystander. CEOs must speak out against economic destabilization and defend the principles of market integrity, innovation, and international cooperation. Silence in the face of destruction is complicity.

3. Financial regulators and the Federal Reserve must act. Stability is a national interest. The Fed must send strong signals to calm investors and protect long-term growth. The SEC must monitor for manipulation and abuse.

4. And above all, the American people must vote with foresight and responsibility. This is no longer a partisan question. It’s a national question: Do we want a president who builds a resilient, competitive economy—or one who undermines it to tighten his grip on power?

Trump is not fighting globalization. He’s not fighting China. He’s not even fighting big tech. He’s fighting America’s future.

Let us be clear: You don’t strengthen a nation by bankrupting its companies. You don’t lead a world economy by torching your own. And you don’t make America great again by making Americans poorer.

It’s time to choose stability over chaos, prosperity over paranoia—and reality over fantasy.

Perhaps the gravest threat today is not just economic—it’s institutional. The American system has remained strong for over two centuries because of its foundation in checks and balances, with each branch of government acting as a safeguard against abuse. Yet under Trump’s current grip on power—wielding influence over the executive, legislative, and judicial branches—that system is becoming dangerously disabled. The guardrails of democracy are being dismantled not with a crash, but with calculated silence and complicity. Now more than ever, it is time for Congress to rise, not as partisan actors, but as defenders of the Constitution and protectors of the American people. The future of our democracy—and our economy—depends on it.