File: Elon Musk, (L) in his role as the head of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been identifying government employees for potential firings, as part of Donald Trump’s (R) second-term plans. “By using an axe instead of a scalpel, they run the risk of throwing out the baby with the bathwater and eliminating essential functions”, Brookings wrote in a February 14 Commentary

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

The creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Trump, with Elon Musk at its helm, was supposed to be a groundbreaking initiative aimed at modernizing federal operations and eliminating waste. However, it has quickly proven to be a misguided experiment that highlights the dangers of impulsive policymaking, poor leadership strategies, and a fundamental misunderstanding of how government institutions function.

Bringing in a business magnate like Elon Musk to run DOGE might have seemed like a bold move, but it has proven to be an exercise in poor judgment. Musk, known for his unconventional and often erratic management style, approached government efficiency as if it were a failing corporation in need of radical restructuring. Instead of working with agency heads to identify strategic cost-cutting measures, Musk opted for sweeping cuts, contract terminations, and controversial reforms that created chaos rather than efficiency.

The most effective way to reduce government inefficiencies is not through brute-force layoffs or abrupt policy shifts but through structured budgetary adjustments led by experienced agency heads. These leaders understand the complexities of their respective departments and are best positioned to implement reforms without unnecessary upheavals. Instead of empowering them, Musk’s approach undermined their expertise and disrupted essential services.

To restore order and credibility, DOGE should be disbanded, and Musk should return to Tesla, where his talents, however controversial, are better suited and badly needed. If Trump wants to truly lead, he must surround himself with experienced advisors who understand governance rather than disruptors who thrive on chaos. Only through diplomacy, rational policymaking, and strategic leadership can real progress be achieved.