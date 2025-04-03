Trump approval falls to 43%, lowest since returning to office, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Donald Trump in Florida on March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump‘s approval rating fell to 43%, the lowest since his return to office, as Americans soured on his tariff moves and his administration’s handling of information about a military strike in Yemen, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The three-day poll, which closed on Wednesday, showed approval of Trump’s performance as president down 2 percentage points from a poll conducted March 21-23 and 4 points below the 47% approval he had shortly after taking office on January 20.

Trump registered his highest first-term approval rating, 49%, shortly after he took office in January 2017. His lowest first-term rating was 33% in December 2017. His overall approval remains stronger than it was for most of his first term.

Respondents gave Trump poor marks for his handling of the economy, which 37% approved of, with 30% approving of his work to address the high cost of living, an issue that also dogged Biden.

About half of respondents – 52% – agreed with a statement that increasing tariffs on autos and auto parts, part of the new tariff push Trump was unveiling on Wednesday, will hurt people close to them, and about the same share said that boosting tariffs would do more harm than good. About a third of Americans – largely from Trump’s Republican Party – said they disagreed with the statements that tariffs would do harm.

Trump has marshaled a whirlwind of policy changes since taking office, pushing out nearly 200,000 federal workers and upending longstanding American diplomatic norms. His tariff policies have spooked investors, leading to a selloff in the stock market amid concerns they could trigger a recession.

WORRIES ABOUT SIGNAL SITUATION

Respondents also faulted the Trump administration’s handling of military secrets, following the revelation last week that senior leaders discussed plans for an attack on militants in Yemen on the commercially available Signal messaging app and inadvertently shared advance plans with a journalist.

Some 74% of respondents in the Reuters/Ipsos poll – including 91% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans – said it was reckless to discuss the attack plans in this manner, compared with 22% who said it was a harmless oversight. Another 70% agreed with a statement that Trump should accept responsibility for the matter.

Only 34% of respondents in the poll approved of Trump’s handling of foreign policy, down from 37% in the March 21-23 Reuters/Ipsos poll. Some 48% of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of immigration.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted online and nationwide, surveyed 1,486 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.

(Reuters)