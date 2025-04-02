Trump told Cabinet : Elon Musk will leave administration in coming months

Highlights:

President Donald Trump told his Cabinet last week that billionaire Elon Musk will leave his administration role in the coming months.

Elon Musk was the biggest financial backer of Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Musk has been leading DOGE, the administration’s effort to drastically slash federal government spending and workforce.

The Tesla CEO supported the unsuccessful candidacy of the Wisconsin Supreme Court nominee Brad Schimel.

President Donald Trump told Cabinet members last week that billionaire Elon Musk will leave his administration role in the coming months, NBC News reported Wednesday.

A senior government official told NBC that Musk — whose DOGE team is engaged in a controversial effort to slash federal spending — would leave at the end of a 130-day stint as a special government employee.

That specific designation, SGE, caps a person’s workdays per year at 130 days. Having started on Jan. 20, Musk’s SGE cap will be reached at the end of May.

Politico reported earlier Wednesday that the Tesla CEO will soon be leaving the Trump administration. Tesla shares rose after that story was published.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a tweet, called that report “garbage.”

But in a March 10 interview with Fox Business, Musk was asked by host Larry Kudlow, “You going to go another year?”

Musk replied, “Yeah, I think so.”

Musk was the biggest financial backer of Trump’s 2024 campaign.

On Tuesday night, the Musk-bankrolled and Trump-backed conservative candidate Brad Schimel lost his effort to win election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

CNBC