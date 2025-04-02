Time for a Smarter Trade Strategy: Fairness Over Tariffs

By Ya Libnan Editorial Board

Historically, tariffs have failed to deliver their intended results. Instead of protecting domestic industries, they have often led to trade wars, economic instability, inflation, and even job losses. The effects of tariffs have been particularly devastating in the past, contributing to the Great Depression of the 1930s and economic downturns like the one in 1897. Today, as the U.S. faces trade challenges, there is a better path forward—one that prioritizes fairness and economic growth over punitive measures.

Rather than imposing tariffs that create animosity and retaliation, the U.S. should focus on balancing trade with its key trading partners—roughly 20 to 30 nations that have the most significant trade relationships with America. The goal should not be to force an identical trade balance with every country but to encourage these partners to import more from the U.S. or, if they cannot, to invest in American industries.

This approach offers multiple benefits. First, it strengthens the U.S. economy by increasing exports and attracting foreign investment in domestic manufacturing. If a country needs certain products that the U.S. does not currently export in large quantities, it can invest in factories within the U.S. to produce those goods—creating jobs, boosting industrial growth, and ensuring a stable economic environment for all parties.

Diplomatic negotiations, rather than tariffs, can facilitate these agreements. Trade partners who truly value their relationship with the U.S. should have no issue with fair and reciprocal trade practices. Fairness, after all, is a universally understood principle. By pursuing such a strategy, the U.S. can foster mutual economic prosperity while maintaining stable international relations.

If President Trump or any future leader embraces this pragmatic approach, they would be seen not as economic bullies but as champions of fairness and growth. Instead of engaging in damaging trade wars, the U.S. should lead through strategic partnerships that benefit all involved.