Anger breeds Anger – Trump should stop being angry and be more rational

By Ya Libnan Editorial Board

Anger can be a powerful motivator, but when it becomes the dominant trait of a leader, it leads to chaos, division, and unintended consequences. President Donald Trump, now serving his second term, has continued to build his political persona around outrage—against opponents, the media, and even allies. While this approach may energize his base, it ultimately weakens his leadership, alienates potential supporters, and damages America’s global standing. Beyond domestic instability, his anger-driven rhetoric also poses a serious threat to the safety of Americans traveling abroad, as it fuels hostility toward the U.S. and its citizens. If Trump wants to cement his legacy as a successful leader, he must recognize that rational thinking, not uncontrolled anger, is the key to effective governance and national security.

The Consequences of an Angry Leader

Trump’s anger has created a volatile political climate that isolates him even from his own party. His frequent outbursts against allies and critics alike have led to fractured relationships, both domestically and internationally.

One glaring example is his handling of NATO, where his repeated public rebukes of allied nations have weakened transatlantic cooperation. His trade policies, often driven by personal grudges rather than sound economic principles, have triggered retaliatory tariffs, harming American industries and workers. Instead of strengthening U.S. influence, his approach has alienated allies and emboldened adversaries.

Furthermore, Trump’s impulsive decision-making has led to chaotic governance. Policy shifts announced on social media have blindsided even his closest advisors, creating uncertainty and undermining credibility. A leader driven by emotion rather than reason cannot foster stability—either within the country or in international affairs.

Historical Perspective: Anger vs. Rational Leadership

History has shown that great leaders balance strength with composure. Richard Nixon’s paranoia and combative nature ultimately led to his downfall, while rational leaders like Dwight Eisenhower and Franklin D. Roosevelt navigated crises with diplomacy and strategic patience.

Eisenhower, for instance, managed Cold War tensions through calculated decision-making, preventing direct confrontation with the Soviet Union. Roosevelt, despite the immense pressures of World War II, maintained a steady hand that rallied the nation and its allies. In contrast, Trump’s anger-fueled leadership exacerbates divisions and hinders problem-solving.

How Trump’s Anger Endangers Traveling Americans

Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric does not just create domestic problems—it has real consequences for Americans abroad. His aggressive stance toward foreign nations and ethnic groups fosters resentment, making U.S. citizens potential targets of hostility.

Rising Anti-American Sentiment: Many nations view Trump’s policies as antagonistic, leading to backlash against Americans traveling or working abroad.

Many nations view Trump’s policies as antagonistic, leading to backlash against Americans traveling or working abroad. Increased Risk of Travel Restrictions: Countries frustrated with Trump’s foreign policies could impose stricter entry rules for U.S. citizens, limiting travel freedom.

Countries frustrated with Trump’s foreign policies could impose stricter entry rules for U.S. citizens, limiting travel freedom. Potential for Violence: The resurgence of “Yankee, Go Home” sentiment could manifest in protests, hostility, or even security threats against American tourists and expatriates.

The resurgence of “Yankee, Go Home” sentiment could manifest in protests, hostility, or even security threats against American tourists and expatriates. Economic Consequences: Tourism-dependent economies may begin discouraging American visitors, leading to economic losses and diplomatic strains.

A Better Path Forward: The Need for Rational Leadership

America needs a leader who can unite rather than divide, who can engage allies instead of alienating them. Rational leadership fosters stability, while anger-driven governance creates chaos. If Trump seeks to secure his legacy, he must shift toward diplomacy, compromise, and thoughtful decision-making.

A composed, strategic approach would allow the U.S. to repair fractured alliances, strengthen global partnerships, and protect its citizens—both at home and abroad. The world is watching, and history will judge whether Trump chooses to be remembered as a leader who governed with wisdom or one who let anger dictate his presidency.

Conclusion

Trump’s anger has defined his political career, but it has also been his greatest liability. Leadership is not about constant grievances but about making smart, well-reasoned decisions that protect American interests and citizens. If Trump continues down this path of rage-driven politics in his second term, he risks not only deepening divisions at home but also creating dangerous conditions for Americans traveling abroad. It is time for the U.S. to embrace rational, level-headed governance—before anger breeds more anger, both within the country and beyond its borders.