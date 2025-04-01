Make America Rich Again: A Strategy for economic growth and debt reduction

By : Ya Libnan Edtorial Board

The United States is facing a defining economic moment. With a national debt exceeding $36 trillion and interest payments surpassing $2.6 billion per day, finding sustainable revenue sources is no longer optional—it is essential. At the same time, BRICS nations, particularly China, are challenging American economic dominance, leveraging their control over critical minerals to manipulate global supply chains. However, the U.S. possesses an untapped treasure trove: vast mineral wealth beneath federally owned lands. By responsibly unlocking these resources, America can boost economic growth, enhance national security, and begin paying down its crippling debt.

A Wealth of Resources on Federal Lands

The U.S. federal government owns approximately 20% of the country’s land, a significant portion of which is rich in rare earth minerals, lithium, cobalt, and other critical materials vital for modern technology, defense systems, and clean energy production. However, these resources remain largely untouched due to restrictive regulations and political inertia, leaving America dependent on adversarial nations like China for essential imports.

Ending Dependence on China and Strengthening National Security

China currently dominates the global supply of rare earth minerals, using its control as both an economic weapon and a geopolitical bargaining chip. By strategically developing domestic mineral extraction and processing, the U.S. can break free from China’s grip, ensuring reliable access to essential materials for semiconductors, defense technology, and renewable energy. This shift would not only secure supply chains but also protect American industries from foreign blackmail.

A Massive Economic Boost

Opening up federal lands for responsible mining could generate hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of dollars in new revenue. Beyond the direct profits from mineral sales, such an initiative would:

Create thousands of high-paying jobs in extraction, refining, and technology sectors.

in extraction, refining, and technology sectors. Spur investments in infrastructure to support mining operations, revitalizing local economies.

to support mining operations, revitalizing local economies. Encourage American manufacturing, reducing reliance on imported materials and strengthening industrial resilience.

A Strategic Solution to Reducing the National Debt

Beyond economic growth, monetizing America’s mineral wealth provides a viable path to addressing the national debt:

Revenue from Leasing and Mining Rights By selling or leasing mining rights on select federal lands, the government could generate substantial upfront payments, which could be directed toward debt reduction. Exporting U.S.-Mined Minerals Given the global demand for rare earth elements, the U.S. could sell surplus resources to allies, turning its mineral wealth into a profitable export industry. Reducing Trade Deficits Increasing domestic production would cut reliance on Chinese imports, improving the U.S. trade balance and reducing economic vulnerabilities. Redirecting Interest Payments into Productive Investment By reducing debt, the U.S. would free up hundreds of billions currently wasted on interest payments, allowing for greater investment in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

A Balanced, Sustainable Approach

Critics argue that expanding domestic mining could harm the environment. However, the U.S. has some of the strictest environmental regulations in the world. With proper oversight, mining can be done responsibly, utilizing modern technology and best practices to minimize ecological impact.

By unlocking America’s mineral wealth, the nation can fortify its economy, secure its industries, counter China’s economic threats, and begin reducing its massive debt burden. It is time for the U.S. to stop sitting on its wealth and start using it to secure a stronger, more independent future.