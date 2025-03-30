Saudi crown prince meets Lebanese PM in Makkah

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Sunday at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr and discussed bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the Crown Prince’s Secretary Bandar bin Obaid Al-Rasheed.

Salam had been welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Makkah Region Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, along with other senior Saudi officials.

Salam said Saudi Arabia was helping resolve outstanding issues with Syria.

And Salam’s office later issued a statement thanking Saudi Arabia for its efforts in helping control the Syria-Lebanon border and to address the sticking points between both countries.

This was Salam’s first official visit to the Kingdom since he was invited to form a new government last month.

On Thursday, defense ministers from Lebanon and Syria formalized a security agreement in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah aimed at addressing border threats.

Eid prayers

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday morning.

The King was accompanied by various other royals and dignitaries.

Elsewhere Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Makkah alongside worshippers who filled the Grand Mosque and its surrounding courtyards.

Joining the crown prince was Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, along with other princes, scholars, ministers, and senior officials.

After prayers, the crown prince met with those who had joined him for an Iftar banquet.

