Lebanon arrests several suspects over rockets fired at Israel

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday. Hassan Ammar/AP

BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities said Sunday several suspects had been arrested after rockets were fired at neighboring Israel earlier this month, testing a fragile November ceasefire.

Lebanon’s General Security agency said it had “arrested a number of suspects, and the relevant authorities have begun investigations with them to determine responsibility and take the appropriate legal measures.”

Militant group Hezbollah, which fought a devastating war with Israel last year, has denied involvement in the rocket fire that took place on March 22 and 28.

It, however prompted an Israeli strike on Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold for the first time since the truce went into effect in November.

Israel respects Lebanon

Commenting on the latest escalation Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel is enforcing a tough and uncompromising policy in Lebanon.

Netanyahu said that Israel “respects” Lebanon and its army. “Therefore, we demand from them things that you demand from someone you respect,” Netanyahu added, speaking during a weekly cabinet session.

“Lebanon is responsible for what comes out of its territory, and it must ensure that… no attacks against Israel come out of its territory,” Netanyahu said, apparently referring to recent rocket fire.

Arab News/ News Agencies