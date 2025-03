Large rally in Istanbul over the jailing of Erdogan’s main rival

People hold up a poster reading, “Turkey will win”, at a rally, to protest against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as part of a corruption investigation, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2025. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

ISTANBUL – Hundreds of thousands of Turks protested in Istanbul on Saturday against the jailing of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival, sustaining the largest demonstrations Turkey has seen in more than a decade.

A letter from Imamoglu was read out at the rally to cheers from the crowd. “I have no fear, you are behind me and by my side. I have no fear because the nation is united. The nation is united against the oppressor,” the letter said.

The Reuters Tariff Watch newsletter is your daily guide to the latest global trade and tariff news. Sign up here.

“They can put me in jail and try me as much as they want, the nation has shown that it will crush all traps and plots.”

Hundreds of thousands of Turks nationwide have heeded opposition calls to protest since Imamoglu was detained last week and then jailed pending trial on graft charges.

Protests have been mostly peaceful but nearly 2,000 people have been detained.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), other opposition parties, rights groups and some Western powers have all said the case against Imamoglu is a politicised effort to eliminate a potential electoral threat to Erdogan.

The government denies any influence over the judiciary and says the courts are independent.

‘JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED’

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators waving Turkish flags and banners flocked to the seafront rally at Maltepe on the Asian side of Istanbul for Saturday’s “Freedom for Imamoglu” rally, organised by the CHP. Police imposed tight security around a venue where opposition supporters were gathering.

“If justice is silent, the people will speak,” said one banner held aloft in the crowd.

“I am not afraid, and I will continue to resist. I call on everyone not to be afraid …. They fired me (from my job) but one day, justice will be served,” said Gunay Yildiz, a former employee of Istanbul’s Esenyurt district municipality.

Bunyamin Turan, a retired teacher, said: “When we look at the history of humanity, in all countries, all administrations, all regimes where there was such oppression, sooner or later, the people and those who resisted the oppression have won. The real owners of those countries won,”

Reuters