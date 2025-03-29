“Save Lebanon before it’s too late: Disarm Hezbollah now”

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday.Hassan Ammar/AP

By Ya Libnan Editorial Board

On Friday, Israel’s air force launched a large-scale strike on a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut—the first heavy bombardment of the area since the November truce that ended the war between Israel and Hezbollah. The attack came in response to a Hezbollah rocket barrage targeting northern Israel.

Lebanon’s president and prime minister swiftly condemned the Israeli airstrike. However, both leaders had previously vowed in January that the Lebanese army would be the sole legitimate bearer of arms in Lebanon.

Israel’s target in this latest strike was reportedly a Hezbollah drone warehouse, underscoring the militant group’s continued military activities despite Lebanon’s fragile stability.

It is time for the Lebanese government to act decisively and disarm Hezbollah—not just for the country’s sovereignty but for the sake of the Shiite community, which has suffered the most as a result of Hezbollah’s actions. The ongoing conflict has devastated Shiite villages, displaced hundreds of thousands, and left Lebanon vulnerable to further destruction.

Furthermore, Hezbollah must come to terms with a painful reality: Iran has betrayed both Hezbollah and Hamas. Both groups counted on Iran’s full support—support that never came when they needed it most. Now, as Hezbollah and Hamas struggle with mounting losses, Iran will not be in a position to help them rebuild their shattered communities. Tehran used them as pawns in its regional ambitions, only to abandon them when the cost became too high.

By now, Hezbollah should recognize that its fight against Israel is, in reality, a fight against the entire world. Israel is not only backed by the United States but also enjoys strong support from Europe, China, and Russia. The balance of power is overwhelmingly against Hezbollah, and Lebanon cannot afford to be dragged into further wars that serve no national interest.

The Lebanese government faces a critical choice: reclaim control over national security or allow Hezbollah’s reckless actions to continue destabilizing the country. The time for decisive action is now.