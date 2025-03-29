Lebanese president condemns Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s suburbs

French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun give a joint press conference during a visit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

President Joseph Aoun said Friday that he condemns the Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs and any attempt to “bring back the circle of violence” to the country.

Speaking during a news conference in Paris, Aoun said the Lebanese Army is investigating who fired two rockets at northern Israel in the morning and “we will not allow anyone to use Lebanon as a launching pad.”

“I call on Lebanon’s friends to act quickly to stop the deterioration and help Lebanon implement international resolutions,” Aoun said.

Speaking alongside Aoun, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to withdraw from the five posts it is holding in Lebanon.

PM Salam calls rocket attack on Israel” irresponsible

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday called Israel’s strike on two buildings in the Beirut southern suburb of al-Jamous “a dangerous escalation,” urging the army chief to act quickly to uncover those behind the irresponsible rocket fire that threatens Lebanon’s stability, and arrest them.

Salam contacted the army chief and asked him to act quickly to undertake the necessary investigations to uncover those behind the irresponsible rocket fire that threatens Lebanon’s stability and security,” according to a statement from his office, urging “intensified efforts” to arrest the perpetrators.

Friday was the second time in a row that rockets had been fired from Lebanon towards Israeli territory since a November 27 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, with the Iran-backed group denying involvement both times.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from Lebanon by February 18 after missing a January deadline, but it has kept troops at five hills it deems “strategic”.

The agreement also required Hezbollah to pull its forces north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Israeli border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Salam also emphasized “the need to complete the measures taken by the Lebanese Army to limit the bearing of arms to the state only,” according to the statement.

He reiterated “Lebanon’s full commitment to the implementation of Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire arrangements,” emphasizing that “only the Lebanese army is in charge of protecting the borders.”

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 ended a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and served as the basis for the November truce.

“The Lebanese state decides on war and peace,” Salam added, according to the statement.

Hezbollah, the only Lebanese militia that refused to surrender its weapons following a 1975-1990 civil war, was left heavily weakened during the latest conflict with Israel, but continues to hold on to its arms and insists that it will continue to act as a resistance organization. Its leader, Naim Qassem fled to Tehran last October and delivered several televised speeches since then. He was recently appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader as his representative for Lebanon

